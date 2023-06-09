Horror Discovery of Dead and Dying Pythons Crammed Into Small Tanks

Several snakes have been found dead and on the verge of death in under-sized tanks, in a garage filled with "the strong smell of death."

Vincent Parkes, a 34-year-old from Northwich in the U.K., was found having left his reticulated pythons "to deteriorate over weeks to months," without drinking water or the appropriate levels of heat.

Six of the pythons were rescued, but another six had already died, and were "lying on top of each other" inside the tanks. One of the rescued snakes subsequently died afterward.

Parkes was sentenced at Chester Magistrates' Court on May 22, local news Chester Live reports, and was given a suspended prison sentence. He was also banned from owning animals for 10 years.

The snakes were found by Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) inspectors in December 2021.

"When I approached the garage I could smell the strong smell of death coming from inside," RSPCA inspector Nadine Pengilly said in a statement to the court. "The garage was full of vivariums with the top one having several snakes lying on top of each other—all these reptiles looked dead."

The other inspector, Naomi Morris, described how the snakes had been exposed to temperatures much too cold for them, around 14 to 15 degrees C, or 57 to 59 degrees F.

"The tanks were around 8 by 2 feet and there was no water in any of them," Morris said. "The wiring looked jumbled up and although the heat was on all of these tanks were plugged into extension leads that ran off one cable attached to the house. I had never seen an electrical set-up like this before and was concerned about its safety.

"The doors of the garage were hanging off the frame, which had come away from the brickwork so the tanks would have been exposed to the cold."

Reticulated pythons are a non-venomous snake species native to South and Southeast Asia. They normally grow to lengths of between 5 and 20 feet long, and weigh up to 165 pounds.

These snakes are often kept as pets, and need large enclosures with temperatures of 76 degrees Fahrenheit on the cool side to 92 degrees for a hotspot, according to Reptile Magazine. They should also always have access to water.

The surviving snakes were emaciated, weighing only 54 pounds, 62.6 pounds, 31.5 pounds, 27.1 pounds and 17.9 pounds. The survivor that died after rescue weighed only 11.2 pounds.

One of the deceased snakes was also found with severe constipation. Rotten lamb carcasses, one of which was infested with maggots, were also found in two of the tanks.

"These snakes did not have a suitable environment. Not one of the reptiles was living in temperatures near to those necessary for this species," Maria Kubiak, an exotic animal vet, stated in the court.

"The size of the enclosures was unsuitable and there was a lack of water and adequate nutrition, as well as a lack of veterinary treatment. The health of these animals was allowed to deteriorate over weeks to months without intervention."

The survivors were taken to Cheshire Reptile Rescue to be taken care of.

