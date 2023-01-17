What Are Social Batteries? Experts Reveal How To Recharge Before Burnout

Do you dread meeting up with loved ones, due to a lack of energy? The whole 'new year, new me' movement can be draining, or maybe you had a house full of people over the holiday season, having to constantly keep other peoples' children entertained and calm, on your best behavior, and making small talk.

You feel drained and all you want to do is sit in your sweatpants in a lowly lit room, alone and not saying a word, binge-watching your favorite show. Needing to recharge your social batteries can hit you at any time of the year, leaving you drained and running on 1 percent.

Just like actual batteries, when our hypothetical batteries become "low," we can be on our way towards burnout.

According to insurance company Alflac's 2022-2023 WorkForces Report, 59 percent of Americans report feelings of moderate burnout, which is notably higher than in 2021 (52 percent), and on par with levels reported at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This concept has come to be known by Gen-Z as our "social battery," which by definition needs recharging. What does this actually mean, how do we recharge it, and what can happen when we don't?

Newsweek spoke to Dr. Doug Newton, psychiatrist and chief medical officer at SonderMind, and Dr. Edward Ratush, psychiatrist and co-founder of SohoMD, about how to recharge our social batteries.

What Is A Social Battery?

From self-care and setting boundaries to "the Great Resignation," there has been a welcome shift in recent years towards taking more time for ourselves and saying "no" in order to avoid burnout and prolonged stress. Being social is seen by many as a positive way to unwind and relax. But many other people, however sociable, sometimes need to take some time out to be the best version of themselves possible, in and out of social situations.

"When we talk about 'social batteries', what we're really talking about is the bandwidth it takes to successfully interact with others," says Ratush. "You can think about your social battery on a continuum, and frankly the most accurate comparison we can make is with actual batteries. It's possible to reach a point where the battery doesn't recharge anymore, and that's when you hit burnout, when even the people, places, and things that normally help you recharge are no longer up to the task."

Signs You Need To Recharge Your Social Battery

Everyone is different and it's important to take time to identify and understand what kind of socializer you are. Some people are just as good at being in large groups regularly as they are alone, while some struggle to be alone and others struggle not to be.

"The key is to know which kind of person you are and what type of battery you possess. Armed with these insights you can adjust accordingly and notice the signs before they become a problem," says Ratush.

Problematic symptoms that you need to recharge your social batteries can show up in a number of ways. According to Newton, signs and symptoms include being more irritable, being easily distracted, avoiding activities you would usually enjoy, low energy and compassion fatigue.

"Mental health concerns and substance overuse can absolutely lead to, but also be a result of, not having enough social or emotional capital left in the tank," explains Newton. "We all need to recharge and stay charged as much as possible with our hectic lives."

There are often triggers and patterns to look out for in all aspects of our lives, including work, home, school, personal finances and certain times of the year such as the holidays.

How To Recharge Your Social Batteries

Recognizing that you need to recharge your social batteries is one of the first steps to getting them filled up again. We never forget to charge our cell phone's battery, so why do we neglect our own?

Once you've realized that you need to take a break, Newton says: "Through difficult times of stress, overwhelming schedules or especially the holidays, proper sleep, diet, and exercise are paramount.

"It's not selfish to take time for yourself when you need it to help you be a better family member, friend or co-worker. Be kind and do not place more stress and blame on yourself if you are unable to accomplish these tasks.

"Remember, starting small can make a big difference. Sometimes it can be as simple as taking a few minutes to garden, take a walk in nature, or commit to less screen time at night to get started in a positive direction. Spend time doing something that is a positive social force in your life to recharge and fill up that tank."

If you're an extrovert, it may be hard to say "no" to invitations, however, Ratush emphasizes the importance of a "social fast."

"Identify the people you do not need to be around and cut them out—at least temporarily—much as you might do cutting out carbs or other foods. Then, you re-introduce people who are mostly 'healthy' for you—much the way a cleanser might introduce more fruits and vegetables and vitamins and minerals. Think of these as 'organic' social interactions that are less likely to aggravate your sensitive amygdala, the part of the brain that deals with emotions including anxiety," says Ratush.

While taking a break from humans, it can be helpful to spend a little time with nature.

According to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health in Canada, statistics show that mental disorders are 38 percent more prevalent in urbanized areas when compared to rural towns. Whether this is due to a lack of reporting of mental health concerns in rural areas, there is no doubt that nature can have a restorative and calming effect on the brain.

When reinstating yourself into social situations, "you'll likely establish a hierarchy for what should be reintroduced first versus last," says Ratush. "Maybe you'll need short visits with old friends before jumping back into Zooms with a group of acquaintances. Every person's recovery is different, but it's a matter of starting small and with what's most comfortable, then opening yourself back up from there."

By no means do you need to go full cold turkey on social situations if you feel like you're heading towards a burnout. In fact, a little socializing here and there with good friends can be incredibly beneficial to our mental health. Maybe leave a party early and go home and have a bath, or stick to weekend day plans for a while until you feel recharged.

Those who thrive in social situations must be realistic about their limits—even the biggest social butterfly hits a wall, and the impact will be greater if they push themselves too far.

Do Extroverts Need To Charge Their Social Batteries?

Whether you're an extrovert or an introvert, everyone needs to recharge their social batteries. In fact, it may even hit extroverts harder as their fondness for socializing may make them overlook the signs of an upcoming burnout.

Ratush says: "Even someone who is a known extrovert can still be going through something that significantly impacts their resilience to energy loss. In these cases, social friction can begin to do real emotional damage."

Agreeing, Newton said: "It can affect all people from all backgrounds, personality types and ages. Stressors leading to compassion fatigue and lack of empathy does not discriminate."

