Who Is Solomon Pena? Failed GOP Candidate Linked to New Mexico Shootings

Solomon Pena, a failed Republican candidate in New Mexico, has been arrested after being linked to a series of shootings targeting the homes of local Democrat lawmakers.

A Trump acolyte, election-denier and self-professed January 6 attendee, the 39-year-old's anger over his election defeat in November 2022 led him to allegedly conspire with and pay four other men to discharge weapons at the homes of two county commissioners and two state legislators since December.

Pena was arrested on Monday evening by SWAT officers in Albuquerque. In a press conference, Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina described Pena as the "mastermind" of the attacks, suggesting the shootings were "politically motivated."

Pena ran an unsuccessful campaign to represent New Mexico's 14th legislative district—which includes a southern portion of Albuquerque—losing to long-term Democrat incumbent Miguel Garcia, a former teacher.

Garcia took home 73.6 percent of the vote, compared to Pena's 26.4 percent—a difference of 3,583 votes. The Republican Party of New Mexico condemned Pena in a statement given to the Associated Press, adding: "If Pena is found guilty, he must be prosecuted to the full extent of the law."

Despite losing by a margin of over 47 percentage points, Pena continued to deny the results of the election, writing repeatedly on social media that it had been "rigged."

Gilbert Gallegos, Albuquerque Police Department spokesperson, said Pena had visited "at least three" commissioners following the election, complaining about his defeat and presenting paperwork he believed proved his case. It was shortly after these visits that the shootings began.

Pena is believed to have attended the final shooting in the spree—on state senator Linda Lopez's home on January 3—and pulled the trigger of one of the firearms used, according to Deputy Police Commander Kyle Hartsock.

Newsweek was unable to identify an attorney for Pena who could speak about the allegations. His campaign was contacted for comment.

As well as claiming his own election was rigged, Pena has helped feed the narrative that other pro-Trump candidates had elections stolen from them. "There is overwhelming evidence that Donald J. Trump was overthrown," he tweeted on December 7, parroting the former president's line.

Pena has also tweeted that the Arizona gubernatorial race—which GOP candidate Kari Lake continues to claim was stolen from her—was rigged, and has written on numerous occasions that the "Deep State" is to blame, including in New Mexico.

This is one of the last pictures I have of the Jan 06 trip. I lost that phone at the Trump rally in Phoenix, July 2021. Make America Great Again! pic.twitter.com/EJToLrD8md — Solomon Pena for NM (@SolomonPena2022) November 14, 2022

Pena has spent time in prison, after being previously convicted of felonies that include burglary, larceny, receiving stolen property and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to The Santa Fe New Mexican. In a December 3 tweet, he wrote that he had spent nine years and three days in jail, adding: "I spent the time studying."

Pena's past convictions were alluded to by New Mexico's House Republican Leader, Ryan Lane, who said that the shootings were "yet another example of a convicted felon unlawfully gaining access to firearms, which they are barred from owning or possessing," according to the Albuquerque Journal.

Garcia had attempted, unsuccessfully, to have Pena disqualified from the election due to his past felonies.

Pena's devotion to Trump is self-evident: after the 45th president announced his intention to run for office again in 2024, Pena posted an image of himself beside two Trump flags while sporting a Make American Great Again hoodie. "I stand with him," he wrote. "I never conceded by [House District 14] race. Now researching my options."

In another image, posted on November 14, Pena can be seen among the crowds of Trump supporters, purportedly on January 6.

According to his election campaign, Pena was born in California but raised in New Mexico. He attended Highland High School in Albuquerque, graduating in 2001, before going on to serve as a U.S. Navy hospital corpsman in Okinawa, Japan.

Pena is said to have attained a degree in political science from the University of New Mexico in 2021.