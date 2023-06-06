Someone Asked Their Date to Prom by Graffitiing 'Promposal' on Trees

Opinions have been divided after a "promposal" appeared to have caused long-lasting damage to trees in a nature reserve in New York state.

While hiking at the Indian Kill Nature Preserve in East Glenville, New York, 26-year-old Jack was stunned to see red letters spray-painted on a series of trees.

"I saw this just about a week ago," he told Newsweek. "I'm an avid hiker so seeing this kind of thing really p***** me off."

In what appeared to be red paint, the trees spelled out "Prom?"

While prom season has now passed for most, the teen end-of-year tradition is a big deal for young people. From photographers to flashy cars and elaborate outfits—parents have recounted how the event can turn their children into "promzillas" as they put on the pressure to have the perfect day.

Trees in the Indian Kill Nature Preserve in Glenville, New York, that have been covered in red paint to spell out: "Prom?" Newsweek spoke to a hiker who noticed what appeared to be long-lasting damage to the trees. u/shadowgattler/Reddit

A promposal plays on the idea of a proposal but refers to asking someone to be your date for the prom.

Often elaborately staged, they frequently include props, signs, and even choreography in an attempt to wow a potential date.

The Indian Kill Nature Preserve, where the trees had become the centerpiece of one person's promposal, is a 100-acre preserve in the town of Glenville.

The preserve houses a number of habitats, including native hardwood forests, conifer plantations, and wetlands. It is a popular spot for hiking, fishing, and cross-country skiing when conditions allow.

"I assume they were covered in spray paint," Jack said after seeing the marked-up trees.

He shared the picture on Reddit's r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit where it has received hundreds of replies.

But many users weren't too worried about the painted trees. One commenter said: "Of all the stupid s*** kids do, that one is pretty low on the list," while another wrote: "Seriously. It was probably some nervous 16-17 year old that thought it might [be] cute and was thinking like a kid. The trees will be fine. Everything is okay."

"I agree it's rude. They should have found a better way to get this across. They are young though, and [to be honest] I would have totally thought this was so romantic as a dumb high schooler," said another Redditor.

But others, including Jack, didn't see the romantic side. "I know a lot of the comments I received shrugged it off since it was 'just paint,' but I take pride in our state and national parks and feel they should be respected," said the hiker.

"At least they didn't carve it into the trees but still it's awful," said another commenter. One Redditor wrote: "I hope they said no."