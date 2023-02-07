Someone Is Sending Bryan Kohberger Love Letters

Bryan Kohberger is reportedly receiving love letters from a "lovesick" single mother while behind bars awaiting prosecution for allegedly murdering four University of Idaho students.

Kohberger, 28, is facing counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary in the deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.

The students were found stabbed to death in a rental home in Moscow, Idaho, on November 13. Kohberger, then a doctoral candidate in criminology at Washington State University in nearby Pullman, was arrested at his parents' home in Pennsylvania on December 30. He has not entered a plea but a lawyer who represented him previously said Kohberger was "eager to be exonerated."

Brittney J. Hislope, apparently a single mother from Kentucky, began posting about her feelings for Kohberger on Facebook in early January.

"My love interest...is named Bryan and is accused of murder, and I just wish to connect with him above anyone else," she wrote on January 9. "One way to describe my feelings for him over the last week or so...is kind of like being lovesick."

In numerous lengthy posts, Hislope referred to Kohberger as her "love interest," "her perfect man" and "divine masculine."

"If anyone ever says that I can't be sexually attracted to my love interest Bryan, as well as genuinely care about his well-being at the same time, I know for a fact that they're wrong since I feel both of those things for him and although I'm sexually attracted to him I also wish I had a significant mutual bond that isn't just based on sex," a post from January 31 read.

Since she first heard about Kohberger on the day he was arrested, she said she has written him several lengthy letters but is concerned about whether or not Kohberger would receive them.

"I wish that I had more peace of mind about him receiving them," the post said. "It wouldn't be right or fair if he didn't receive them because someone interfered even if I stayed within the rules of what's allowed to be said in letters to an inmate."

Newsweek reached out to Hislope for comment.

Dr. Robin Ludwig, a psychotherapist, said during a Monday appearance on NewsNation that some people are attracted to those accused of committing violent crimes.

"There's something about a dangerous man that can be appealing to some women," she said.

Ludwig added the woman could be "seeking fame" but may also be what she called a "love addict."

"Love addicts often have fantasy relationships with somebody who's not really available to them," she said. "They project all of their wishes onto this man, and it doesn't need to happen in reality."