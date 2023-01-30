Everything We Know About Korean Actor Song Joong-ki's Wedding

South Korean actor Song Joong-ki and former British actress Katy Louise Saunders are planning a wedding and expecting a child together.

In a message shared on Monday, on his official online fancafe forum, Song—one of South Korea's biggest actors—revealed he has registered the couple's marriage and that "a precious life" has come together between them, according to South Korea's Yonhap news agency and other Korean media outlets.

Song is best known for the hit Netflix series Vincenzo and a string of other hit K-dramas, including most recently Reborn Rich.

Song's agency HighZium Studio said the legally married couple plan to have a wedding, but the date and other details have yet to be confirmed, adding that the birth date of their child is also unknown "as it is a private matter," according to Star Today.

In the fancafe message titled "Hi, this is Joong-ki," the 37-year-old actor said he wanted to share news of "the most precious, happiest promise of his life."

Noting that the couple has spent "a precious period of time together, caring for each other," the actor said: "I vowed to spend the rest of my life with Katy Louise Saunders, who has been by my side, cheering me."

Speaking of Saunders, the Vincenzo star said the 38-year-old, who has starred in The Lizzie McGuire Movie, has "a good heart" and "has lived her life passionately." She is "a wise and wonderful person, to the point of admiration," he said, adding that "thanks to her, I am becoming a better person," according to South Korea's EToday.

Saunders was born in London to a British father and a Colombian mother; she grew up in both England and Italy, according to Korean media outlets.

Song stated the couple dreamed of "creating a happy family together" and "thankfully, a precious life has also come together between us."

In the fancafe note, the actor revealed he had just returned from registering his marriage to Saunders "to start their life together as a couple based on deep trust and love."

Song's relationship status was first confirmed last month by his agency, who said at the time that no further details, other than the fact that he has been seeing someone and has "good feelings" towards her, could be revealed.

Various Korean media outlets later speculated that the woman in question was Saunders, as she was seen accompanying Song to work events abroad.

The news of Song's planned wedding and expected child comes four years after he filed for divorce in 2019 from Song Hye-kyo, one of South Korea's biggest actresses who currently stars in the Netflix revenge K-drama The Glory.

After meeting as an on-screen couple in the K-drama Descendants of the Sun on Netflix, the pair formed a real-life romance and tied the knot in 2017 in one of the country's biggest, most highly anticipated Korean celebrity weddings at the time.