Drive-In Employee Shot Dead by 12-Year-Old Boy – Police

A drive-in worker who confronted a customer after he urinated in the restaurant's parking lot was gunned down by a 12-year-old boy who was with the man, police say.

Dad-of-one Matthew Davis, 32, was shot multiple times outside the Sonic Drive-In on Old Betsy Road in Keene, Texas, at around 9:40 p.m. on Saturday night. He was flown to Harris Methodist Hospital by air ambulance but doctors were unable to save him. The child, who has not been named because of his age, and 20-year-old Angel Gomez, both of Fort Worth, have been charged with Davis' murder.

The tragedy follows a spate of gun violence in Texas over the past year, including mass shootings—such as the attack at a mall in Allen which left eight dead and seven injured on May 6, and the Uvalde atrocity that saw 18-year-old Salvador Ramos massacre 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in May 2022.

A booking photo shows Angel Gomez of Fort Worth, Texas. The 20-year-old and a 12-year-old boy, who has not been named because of his age, have been charged with murder after a drive-in worker was gunned down on Saturday night. Keene Texas PD

Davis' death has left the community in Keene reeling.

Keene Police Chief James Kidd told local news channel NBC 5 that investigators believe Davis confronted Gomez for urinating outside the restaurant. It was then that a 12-year-old boy, who had been in Gomez's car, pulled out an assault rifle and fired six rounds at Davis, the chief said.

A Keene Police statement, posted to the force's Facebook page, says: "It is believed in the evening hours, the suspect, 20-year-old Angel Gomez of Ft. Worth arrived at Sonic with other occupants in his vehicle. Gomez began being disorderly in the parking lot and was confronted by the victim who was a Sonic employee. The argument soon became physical. During the altercation, a juvenile also of Ft. Worth and a passenger in the suspect's vehicle, retrieved a firearm and fired multiple shots, striking the victim."

The pair initially fled, but Gomez later returned to the restaurant and was arrested, while the 12 year old was tracked down and arrested in Rio Vista, the statement added. Both now face murder charges.

A fundraising appeal has been set up to support his Davis' family, including his devasted mom and 10-year-old son. Set up by friends of Davis' mother, the GoFundMe page asks well-wishers to donate "any amount to help ease the financial burden for the final arrangements that this horrific act of violence has caused." As of Tuesday morning, more than $9,900 had been pledged.

The restaurant remained closed Monday, but residents and customers have created a makeshift tribute to the slain employee, by laying flowers and a cross outside to commemorate his life. Resident Jane Baggett told NBC 5 there was a lot of "support and love" for the victim. She added: "I wish there was more that we could do…even if we didn't know him, his life mattered to many of us."

A spokesperson for Sonic said: "We are saddened to learn about the tragedy involving a franchised team member in Keene, TX. The franchisee is cooperating fully with local authorities as they conduct their investigation."

Texas Governor Greg Abbott claimed this month that California sees more gun deaths than his state, prompting a fierce slap-down from California Governor Gavin Newsom.

A bill that would raise the age limit on purchasing some firearms is currently being considered by Texas lawmakers, and has been supported by some Republicans.