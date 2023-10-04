Culture

'Sound of Freedom' Studio's New Movie Has Already Sold Thousands of Tickets

By
Sound of Freedom Movies Hollywood Film

The studio behind Sound of Freedom looks set to have another hit on its hands, selling thousands of tickets in a pre-sale.

Angel Studios stepped in to distribute Sound of Freedom after its producer won back the rights for the film from Disney in 2021.

The studio came up with the film's "pay it forward" message that encouraged filmgoers to buy tickets for other people to spread word about the film but to also pay for those who couldn't afford to attend.

A still from Angel Studios' new film, "After Death." The documentary explores what happens to people when they die. Angel Studios

That marketing strategy helped Sound of Freedom become the surprise box office hit of the year and the 10th highest earning film of 2023 so far.

Now, its latest release, After Death, is set to see success after selling more than 50,000 pre-sale tickets ahead of its October 27 release, according to the Angel Studios website. That number is 68 percent of its pre-sale ticket target of 75,000.

After Death is a feature documentary that explores what happens after we die, based on real near-death experiences, conveyed by scientists, authors and survivors. It's based on The New York Times bestselling books such as 90 Minutes in Heaven, Imagine Heaven, and To Heaven and Back.

The film will also feature a "pay it forward" message to encourage people to buy tickets for people who could not afford them otherwise.

"I've found that there are a lot of people in this world who are hurting and searching," said director Stephen Gray. "I have a deep personal connection to the stories we've included in our film, which is why I've dedicated the past six-plus years of my life exploring these questions so that it might become a beacon of hope for others."

"For skeptics, this film opens the door to begin to ask haunting questions," he added.

Sound of Freedom helped put Angel Studios on the map, after it crowdfunded the money to distribute the film about child sex trafficking.

Along with smashing the box office in the U.S., Sound of Freedom fared well internationally.

It opened in the number one spot in 18 countries across Central and South America, and the Caribbean, according to Angel Studios and movie industry data website The Numbers.

On the other side of the world, Sound of Freedom also reached the top spot in New Zealand, and second place in Australia and South Africa. In the U.K. it made it in the top four most-watched movies on its first weekend.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC