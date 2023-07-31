'Sound of Freedom' Is Surprisingly Popular With Democrats

The box office hit Sound of Freedom is hugely popular with Republican viewers, but perhaps surprisingly it has also struck a chord with Democratic moviegoers.

A new poll found that the action movie, which stirred controversy after accusations of "audience suppression" were made against theaters, is "favorably" or "very favorably" viewed by the most political voters. A significant portion of those polled on both sides of the political divide said they believed that Sound of Freedom has in fact been "suppressed" in cinemas, despite denials from AMC theaters CEO Adam Aron.

Sound of Freedom stars Jim Caviezel as Tim Ballard, the founder of the anti-child sex-trafficking organization Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.). The Angel Studios production shocked many industry insiders by competing with and occasionally beating the likes of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One at the domestic box office in July.

Donald Trump and other prominent Republican voices praised the release of Sound of Freedom, but people on the other side of the political divide appear to be fans of the movie too.

Oscar-winning actress Mira Sorvino attends the premiere of "Sound of Freedom" on June 28, 2023, in Vineyard, Utah. A new study has found that "Sound of Freedom" is viewed favorably by both the majority of both Republicans and Democrats. Fred Hayes/Getty Images for Angel Studios

According to new a new poll conducted by Redfield & Wilton Strategies, provided to Newsweek, 59 percent of Democratic voters have a "favorable" or "very favorable" opinion of Sound of Freedom, while only 10 percent think of it unfavorably.

Comparatively, 65 percent of Republican voters have a positive view of Sound of Freedom, while that figure goes up to 73 percent among third party voters, and 49 percent of non-voters think of the movie positively.

Social media has seen dozens of viral videos from cinemagoers alleging that they were being "suppressed" and removed from their screenings in some way. Lead actor Caviezel recently dismissed allegations linking the movie to QAnon conspiracy theories, while the man it's based on, Ballard, called the allegations "sick."

Ballard's journey from government agent to independent creator of O.U.R is shown in the movie, as he travels around the world in an attempt to save children from trafficking.

Of the Republicans polled, 74 percent believe Sound of Freedom's portrayal of human trafficking was "reasonably accurate" or "very accurate," while 57 percent of Democrats believed the same.

Some social media users have claimed the AC has been turned off in their screenings, unexplained evacuations have apparently occurred, and that there have been other reasons given to halt screenings, leading to the theories that viewers were being "suppressed" from seeing the film.

Only 21 percent of Democrats believed the "suppression" theories were true, while 37 percent of Republicans believed them.

Redfield & Wilton Strategies polled 1,500 adults in the United States in the survey, on behalf of Newsweek.

As of July 30, Sound of Freedom had taken in $148,972,065 in North America, according to Box Office Mojo. Its success has led to the producers, Angel Studios, announcing its plans to roll the movie out across the world. Most of South America and Europe will see the movie launch toward the end of August. Click here for the full list.

Newsweek has reached out to the movie's producers for further comment.