House Speaker Updates: Congress Meets for Third Day of Voting Amid GOP Conflict
- The U.S. House of Representatives is convening again midday on Thursday in an attempt to elect a Speaker - after two full days of failed attempts.
- Rep. Kevin McCarthy has fallen short of the necessary 218 votes in the several rounds of voting that have occurred thus far, in what is now a Republican-controlled House.
- A small GOP faction, led by members of the House Freedom Caucus like Reps. Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz, are continuing to oppose McCarthy's election to the position. They have instead nominated alternatives including Reps. Andy Biggs of Arizona, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, Jim Jordan of Ohio and Byron Donalds of Florida.
- The conflict within the GOP spilled out onto TV talk shows late last night, with Lauren Boebert being challenged over her protests by Sean Hannity on Fox News. Boebert also hinted at nominating former President Donald Trump for he position of Speaker, despite Trump expressing support for a rally behind McCarthy on social media.
- Meanwhile, Democrats have been nominating Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, who topped McCarthy with 212 votes in the sixth tally on Wednesday night.
- A Speaker must be elected before the House can move on with any other business and lawmakers have been advised not to leave Washington D.C. until a vote is passed.
Rebel Republicans Reject Trump's Intervention
Defiant Republicans who have a history of backing former president Donald Trump, snubbed his request for them to vote for Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to be the next Speaker of the House.
Trump waded into the debate on Wednesday after favorite McCarthy had failed to win election in a Republican-controlled House two days in a row. The former president rallied behind McCarthy and encouraged the GOP to avoid an "EMBARASSING DEFEAT" in the House.
Among the dissidents on Wednesday that did not take Trump's advice were Lauren Boebert (R-Col) and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla).
In a statement to Fox News, Gaetz said that the former president's intervention did not change his decision to not support McCarthy.
"Sad!" Gaetz said, in a way of seemingly mocking Trump. "This changes neither my view of McCarthy, nor Trump, nor my vote."
Meanwhile, Boebert told the chamber on Wednesday that Trump had spoken to her and other defectors to tell them to "knock it off." But she said that Trump should instead tell McCarthy "it's time to withdraw."
Elon Musk Backs Kevin McCarthy
Elon Musk has weighed in on the chaos over electing a new Speaker of the House. In a tweet on Thursday morning, the billionaire businessman said simply: "Kevin McCarthy should be Speaker."
It puts Musk on the side of Republicans like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who have been backing McCarthy, as opposed to representatives like Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz, whose opposition to McCarthy's election has held up an election of a Speaker for two days now.
House To Return at 12 P.M. on Thursday, January 5
The U.S. House of Representatives will return today at 12 noon EST, to make continued attempts at nominating a Speaker.
It comes after several votes on Tuesday and Wednesday failed to get Rep. Kevin McCarthy over the line of the 218 votes needed.
The House adjourned after 8 p.m. Wednesday evening, and after a movement from Rep. Tom Cole it was agreed to reconvene at noon on Thursday.