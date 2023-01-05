Thu, Jan 05, 2023
House Speaker Updates: Congress Meets for Third Day of Voting Amid GOP Conflict

Live Updates
Comp Photo New Speaker Votes
In this combination image, Republicans are seen reacting to Voting for the new Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol on January 04, 2023 in Washington, DC. Getty

Rebel Republicans Reject Trump's Intervention

Defiant Republicans who have a history of backing former president Donald Trump, snubbed his request for them to vote for Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to be the next Speaker of the House.

Trump waded into the debate on Wednesday after favorite McCarthy had failed to win election in a Republican-controlled House two days in a row. The former president rallied behind McCarthy and encouraged the GOP to avoid an "EMBARASSING DEFEAT" in the House.

Among the dissidents on Wednesday that did not take Trump's advice were Lauren Boebert (R-Col) and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla).

In a statement to Fox News, Gaetz said that the former president's intervention did not change his decision to not support McCarthy.

"Sad!" Gaetz said, in a way of seemingly mocking Trump. "This changes neither my view of McCarthy, nor Trump, nor my vote."

Meanwhile, Boebert told the chamber on Wednesday that Trump had spoken to her and other defectors to tell them to "knock it off." But she said that Trump should instead tell McCarthy "it's time to withdraw."

Elon Musk Backs Kevin McCarthy

Elon Musk has weighed in on the chaos over electing a new Speaker of the House. In a tweet on Thursday morning, the billionaire businessman said simply: "Kevin McCarthy should be Speaker."

It puts Musk on the side of Republicans like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who have been backing McCarthy, as opposed to representatives like Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz, whose opposition to McCarthy's election has held up an election of a Speaker for two days now.

House To Return at 12 P.M. on Thursday, January 5

The U.S. House of Representatives will return today at 12 noon EST, to make continued attempts at nominating a Speaker.

It comes after several votes on Tuesday and Wednesday failed to get Rep. Kevin McCarthy over the line of the 218 votes needed.

The House adjourned after 8 p.m. Wednesday evening, and after a movement from Rep. Tom Cole it was agreed to reconvene at noon on Thursday.

