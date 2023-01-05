Rebel Republicans Reject Trump's Intervention

Defiant Republicans who have a history of backing former president Donald Trump, snubbed his request for them to vote for Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to be the next Speaker of the House.

Trump waded into the debate on Wednesday after favorite McCarthy had failed to win election in a Republican-controlled House two days in a row. The former president rallied behind McCarthy and encouraged the GOP to avoid an "EMBARASSING DEFEAT" in the House.

Among the dissidents on Wednesday that did not take Trump's advice were Lauren Boebert (R-Col) and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla).

In a statement to Fox News, Gaetz said that the former president's intervention did not change his decision to not support McCarthy.

"Sad!" Gaetz said, in a way of seemingly mocking Trump. "This changes neither my view of McCarthy, nor Trump, nor my vote."

Meanwhile, Boebert told the chamber on Wednesday that Trump had spoken to her and other defectors to tell them to "knock it off." But she said that Trump should instead tell McCarthy "it's time to withdraw."