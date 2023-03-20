Can You Spot the 5-Foot Deadly Snake Hidden in This Picture?

A nature guide has shared stunning images from the moment he came across a large venomous snake lurking in the undergrowth.

Ian Ferreira of St. Lucia Birding Tours took to Facebook to post several images of the 5-foot Gaboon viper he encountered while out walking around St. Lucia in South Africa.

The pictures make for unsettling viewing especially as, upon initial glance, it's almost impossible to see where exactly the snake is.

That would be a source of concern to most, given the fearsome reputation of the viper subspecies, which is known for its super-quick strike speed.

A 2016 study published in Biology Letters found that vipers have an average strike speed of 2.98 meters (nearly 10 feet) per second. More specifically, the Gaboon viper can move at around 175 to 200 miles per hour and has one of the fastest strike rates of any snake.

The lack of visibility, coupled with this knowledge, could create some cause for concern but that was not the case for Ferreira.

"I have been nature guiding for about 18 years. 12 of those in St. Lucia. I'm not scared of snakes because I know they aren't out to get us. They generally mind their own business and avoid biting at all costs," he told Newsweek.

"Watch it from a safe distance. Treat it with respect. They are lightning-fast strikers so don't be deceived by their sluggish, dumpy appearance and get too close."

Though Ferreira did not see the viper at first, he was alerted to its presence by the "rasping alarm calls" of a terrestrial brownbul.

"I conduct bird tours so I am familiar with the different calls of birds and recognized the call as a snake alarm call," he said. "The bird itself was peering intently into the leaf litter and flicking its wings a tell-tale snake signal so I knew where to look."

Despite this, Ferreira admitted it took a little time before he spotted the snake. "I stared at the exact spot where the snake was for at least 30 seconds before actually seeing it," he said.

The images he captured on camera garnered a similar reaction when posted to social media. One Facebook user said the snake had "amazing camouflage" with another agreeing it was "absolutely stunning."

A third, meanwhile, said the moral of the story was to "listen to the birds."

While some appeared horrified at the thought of such a large venomous snake hiding in plain sight, Ferreira said the key is to treat the wilderness with respect.

"There are many dangerous animals in St. Lucia such as hippo, leopard, crocodiles, green mamba, forest cobra, vine snake and Gaboon adder, which are all lethal if bitten," he said.

"I have encountered all these creatures but understanding their behavior, treating them with respect makes it generally safe. Listening to the sounds of the bush, such as warning calls, and looking at tracks can warn you of their presence. In general, wild animals are more scared of us humans than we are of them so move off when disturbed."

Rather than express shock or apprehension at seeing such a large snake, Ferreira said he instead preferred to enjoy what is an increasingly rare sight in the region.

"Gaboon vipers are an endangered species in South Africa—mainly due to deforestation," he explained. "They are also a much sought-after species for snake collectors because of their beauty and uniqueness which has contributed to their decline in the wild. Sightings in the wild are therefore special."

