Laughter as St. Bernard Is So Big He Accidentally Locks Owner out of Home

A woman found the door to her home blocked by a large Saint Bernard who was napping by the entrance just inside.

Worse still, the big snoozing pup, who viewers quickly learned was called Midas, appeared in no rush to move, leaving his human companion out in the cold as a result.

Footage of the standoff was shared to TikTok by his annoyed but also slightly amused owner, posting under the handle saint.in.the.city. It can be watched here.

The video has proven popular, accumulating over 4.3 million views and counting since being uploaded to social media.

Stock image of a Saint Bernard outside a family home. A woman found herself essentially locked out of her house because her dog wanted to have a nap. Constantinis/Getty

Thankfully, she was able to eventually wedge herself in through the door and past Midas, who remained sprawled out across the hardwood floor throughout the 29-second clip.

Though his refusal to budge may have been a source of frustration for Midas' owner, it's worth remembering that large dogs like Saint Bernards need a significant amount of sleep throughout the average day.

"Very large breed dogs such as Mastiffs and St. Bernards tend to sleep a lot more than other breeds," Dr. Sara Ochoa, a veterinarian with Dog Lab, told Reader's Digest. "This is likely due to their massive size. Mastiffs and St. Bernards can weigh in excess of 200 pounds."

The American Kennel Club estimates that large Saint Bernards are capable of sleeping up to 18 hours a day, which is significantly more than the already substantial 12 to 14 hours a day average that most dogs manage.

Midas lives out in Chicago and, if the rest of his TikTok profile is anything to go by, is one busy dog, which might explain the need for sleep.

Regardless of the reasons behind his sit-in protest, many on TikTok found the sight of the Saint Bernard blocking the doorway amusing to say the least.

"You are going to have to find a new spot for the door. He looks too comfy," one viewer joked with another writing: "Pretty much if someone tries to enter your house there is an extra security guard at the door." A third added: "I understand. I so understand. A land walrus moves for no one."

Some fellow big dog owners found the clip painfully relatable. One said: "I have a Great Pyrenees and I completely understand this," while another wrote: "as a Newfoundland dog owner I can confirm this." A third said: "having previously owned 3 Saint Bernard's...we know the feeling all too well!"

For the most part, however, TikTokers were more focused on poking fun at the situation. "This is heaven" one wrote with another quipping: "Best robbery prevention I've ever seen."

"I mean that's one way to guard the house," a third added. "He is working smart."

