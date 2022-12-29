'Stan Lee' Documentary On Disney+ — All We Know So Far

The incredible life of the late Marvel Comics head Stan Lee will be celebrated in an upcoming documentary exclusively coming to Disney+.

The news was announced on Wednesday, December 28 to coincide with what would have been Lee's 100th birthday.

Newsweek has everything you need to know about Disney+'s upcoming Stan Lee documentary so Marvel fans won't miss a thing.

When is the Stan Lee Documentary out on Disney+?

At the moment, Disney+ has not announced an official release date for its upcoming Stan Lee documentary, but the good news is that Disney has confirmed Stan Lee will be hitting screens in 2023.

Announcing the news on their social media channels, Disney+ wrote: "100 years of dreaming. 100 years of creating. 100 years of Stan Lee. Stan Lee, an Original documentary, is streaming 2023 on #DisneyPlus."

To watch Stan Lee, you must be a Disney+ customer.

100 years of dreaming. 100 years of creating. 100 years of Stan Lee.



Stan Lee, an Original documentary, is streaming 2023 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/42eH07wXFC — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) December 28, 2022















What will Stan Lee on Disney+ be about?

Stan Lee on Disney+ will celebrate the life and legacy of Marvel Comics publisher, editor, and writer Stan Lee.

Lee was behind some of the most iconic Marvel characters alongside Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko, including Spider-Man, Fantastic Four, Iron Man, Black Panther, The Incredible Hulk, X-Men, Thor, Silver Surfer, Ant-Man, Nick Fury, The Avengers, and many more.

He served as Marvel's primary creative leader for two decades, taking the company from a small publishing house to a multimedia corporation known today.

Lee also launched an adult animated comic book series called Stripperella and wrote comics for other outlets, including DC Comics.

Lee retired from Marvel in the 1990s but remained heavily associated with the company, especially through his cameo appearances in several Marvel films, television series and comic books. He also served as an executive producer on countless Marvel titles.

Lee died on November 12, 2018, at the age of 95.

The immediate cause of death listed on his death certificate was cardiac arrest with respiratory failure and congestive heart failure as underlying causes.

Genius Brands International, an entertainment company that owns the rights to the name, voice, likeness, signature, and licensing of the intellectual property relating to Lee serves as a co-executive producer of the Stan Lee documentary, reports Variety.

Is there a trailer for Stan Lee?

Disney+ released a short teaser trailer for the upcoming Stan Lee documentary.

In the 25-second clip, flashes of Lee's cameo roles in Marvel movies appear, gradually zooming out to reveal an impressive illustration of Lee.

Throughout his lifetime, some of the most memorable movies Lee appeared in included Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Captain Marvel, Thor, The Incredible Hulk, and Iron Man.

Fans have been sharing their excitement online about the upcoming Stan Lee documentary and remembering Lee online.

Stan Lee is coming to Disney+ in 2023.