Top 3 Ways To Start Each Day With a Positive Mindset, From a Hypnotherapist

Mornings are often all about speed and efficiency, with our alarms set for the latest possible time before we're likely to be late for work, leaving very little time to actually take a moment for ourselves.

Hitting snooze for a few extra minutes might seem tempting, but leading hypnotist and unconscious mind therapist Robert Hisee insists that taking a few moments for yourself can help start your day off in a positive manner.

London-based Hisee, also known as The Hypnotist Man, explained that it's easy to start your day off on the wrong foot and be caught in bad habits that have a negative impact on the mind. Speaking to Newsweek, Hisee said that many people forget that they "need to prep the brain" before starting the day, in the same way they would "stretch to warm up their muscles."

"People become really stuck in their ways, but it doesn't have to be that way," Hisee said. "Getting up and making these changes will rewire your mind."

Robert Hisee pictured, known as The Hypnotist Man. Hisee, from London, UK, has offered three things people can do to start each day positively. Robert Hisee

'Disconnect From Our External Environment'

Rather than getting up and making a cup of coffee while scrolling through Instagram, Hisee recommends mentally removing yourself from the chaotic modern world each morning, even if it's just for 30 seconds.

"The first thing you should do when you wake up in the morning is to put some relaxing instrumental music on. Just because you've been asleep doesn't mean your brain is shut off, it's just been on standby, like a laptop.

"The best thing to do before you start your day is not to get fired up by the triggers of your environment.

"What we should do is disconnect from our external environment, close your eyes and focus on the music instead. If any voices pop up in your mind, know that you are concentrating on the music, remove those voices and return to the music."

Once you feel disconnected, the next step for your new morning routine should be visualization. You should picture what you are hoping for in that day, whether it be health-related or material.

Hisee continued: "Visualize the goals that you have for the day and surrender yourself from the reality of hearing. See yourself in these things that you've chosen to visualize, like a vacation or a new house, and really experience the emotions."

Homing in on the positive feelings that these visual images provide is a way to kickstart your day in an uplifting manner. According to Hisee, starting each day with visualizations will ensure "more control of your thoughts" and allow you "to see more good things throughout your day."

There is a great deal of research that backs up the perceived benefits of visualization. A 2014 study observed the way participants were affected by a health message, and they found that those who read the message showed stronger intentions to be healthier and an increased self-efficacy.

Robert Hisee pictured at a speaking event. Hisee has offered his advice for how people can begin each day positively through a simple routine. Robert Hisee

'Turn The Shower To A Cold Setting'

Few people might choose to brave a cold shower in the morning, but Hisee says that it could be hugely beneficial.

Research shows a cold shower can boost your metabolism, increase circulation and even make give your hair more shine, so what's not to love? There is the minor detail of how uncomfortable a cold shower is, and psyching yourself up for that each morning could prove challenging.

"You can have a warm shower first to wash, then take a step out to turn the shower to a cold setting. Before you get back in, breathe in and out deeply through the mouth for around 60 seconds, preparing your body for the shock.

"As you step under the cold water, you release more dopamine. It's amazing for your immune system and cells. The cold water will improve your circulation, reduce inflammation and help to stop muscle soreness."

Spending three minutes in a cold shower would be more than enough, but Hisee recommends starting with a shorter stint that you're more comfortable with and gradually increasing that length of time.

'Say Something Positive About Yourself'

Getting your day off to a good start isn't only about visualizing what you want and shocking your body with a cold shower. The third trick that Hisee recommends adding to your daily routine is spending a few minutes saying positive affirmations to yourself, reminding yourself of your ability and brilliance.

"Practicing affirmations help to motivate you towards your goals, but you have to talk in outcome," Hisee explained. "Outcome affirmations include telling yourself that you are beautiful, you are great, you are confident and so on. Instead of pushing myself to do things, I tell myself that I already am those things.

"Just like visualizations, affirmations can reprogram your reticular activating system, which is a group of neurons in the brain that re-wire your old way of thinking in favor of a new way of thinking."

The reticular activating system is known to affect sleep and how we wake up, as well as having a direct impact on our fight-or-flight responses. This helps us to respond to the world that's around us because the stimulus will cause arousal in the system, which we will process positively or negatively.

Reciting affirmations don't only have to take place in the morning, however, as Hisee encourages their use whenever you feel a negative sentiment throughout the day.

"If you find yourself saying something bad about yourself and being negative, say something positive about yourself instead. Let your mind remember how good you to keep up the momentum for your day."

Setting your day off to a positive start is within your hands, but Hisee insists that "you must make it a daily process" to put your brain first. The daily rush can wait a few minutes while you do these things which help set your mind on the right track for a positive day.