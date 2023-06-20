Three Things to Avoid to Protect Your Brain, According to a Neuroscientist

When your alarm goes off in the morning, it's often easier to start the day with a quick scroll through TikTok, a glance at the headlines and a look at what your favorite Instagram influencers are making for their breakfast.

The ease of browsing on your phone first thing is an easy way to postpone getting out of bed. But, according to neuroscientist Emily McDonald, this is one of many habits which could actually cause more harm to your brain health.

McDonald, from Phoenix, Arizona, has outlined the three rules which she has been following for two years now, telling Newsweek that she's noticed "a huge difference since not doing these things."

Neuroscientist Emily McDonald, pictured above, provided Newsweek with advice for how people can protect their brain.

Don't Scroll in the Morning

McDonald, a neuroscience and wellness consultant who also works as a mindset coach, has discouraged people from using their phones for the first hour after they wake up because of how it affects brain activity so early in the day.

"As we wake up, brain activity is high in theta and alpha activity. Our minds are very susceptible to the information we put into it during this time," McDonald told Newsweek.

"Going on the phone will cause brain activity to transition to higher beta power, which primes us for a more stressful day. Starting the day with a phone also provides a big dopamine hit, which leads us to continue to check our phone throughout the day."

There are five recognized brain waves, ranging from gamma which is linked to high concentration, to delta which is sleep. Theta and alpha frequencies both suggest a very relaxed state, whereas a beta frequency occurs in an active and anxious brain, so an early shift to this brain frequency can get your day off to an already nervous start.

McDonald admits that not using her phone for 30 to 60 minutes in the morning is difficult, but she's found a way of replacing that urge with other tasks.

"Avoiding my phone in the morning is by far the most difficult task for me on the list," she said. "It's a practice, but I find it helpful to replace that habit with a different activity. I choose to set intentions for the day, practice gratitude and repeat daily affirmations."

Be Kind to Yourself, It's Good for the Brain

Another thing that McDonald has cut out over the last two years is negativity—particularly negative opinions about herself—due to neuroplasticity, which is the process that allows the central nervous system to structurally and functionally change as a response to its environment and stimuli.

"The concept of neuroplasticity explains that neurons, brain cells, and neural pathways which are activated often become stronger," McDonald said. "I don't want to strengthen circuits in my brain that promote negativity towards myself or others. Self-esteem and optimism have also been shown to correlate with lifespan, so be kind to yourself."

Emily McDonald, pictured above, has gone viral on TikTok after sharing her advice to protect the brain.

Avoid Unhealthy Processed Food

You might not automatically link diet to brain health, but McDonald has highlighted that what you eat can also play a fundamental role in cognitive function. For that reason, she has cut out highly processed foods to protect her brain's health.

"Not only have highly processed foods been linked to brain aging and cognitive decline, but they also lack the nutrients that whole foods have," McDonald said.

A 2022 study published by the journal Neurology of 72,000 participants aged 55 or over measured the associations between processed foods and the risk of cognitive decline. The study revealed that higher consumption of processed foods was linked to an increased risk of dementia.

However, when 10 percent of processed foods were replaced with healthier alternatives, the researchers found a 19 percent lower risk of developing dementia.

'You Are Putting Yourself at a Disadvantage if You Don't Do It'

While these are only small changes to make each day, McDonald says that they've had a hugely positive effect on her health overall.

"I've avoided doing these things for over two years now. Avoiding my phone in the mornings brings benefits the same day. Also, eating highly processed foods gives me brain fog that I notice within hours. These are activities that have long-term implications as well as short-term, and more immediate ones," she said.

"There are two more things that I do every day for brain health, which are meditation and daily sunlight. Sunlight and vitamin D are essential for mood, anti-aging and improving the symptoms of anxiety or depression. Meditation also has so many benefits for the brain, so you are putting yourself at a disadvantage if you don't do it."

In May, McDonald posted a video on her TikTok account (@emonthebrain) explaining the three key things she does to help maintain her brain health. Since the video was shared, it has already been viewed more than 7.9 million times and received over 777,000 likes.

In the caption, she explained that you should "not do these things if you care [about] your brain," and the clip has received a great response online.

Over 3,000 people have commented on the post so far, with many people praising McDonald for the valuable insights.

One comment reads: "Thanks for the morning tip. And I was wondering why my phone addiction got worse."

Another person wrote: "This is why it's best to manifest right before bed and right when you wake up."

