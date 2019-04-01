Stephanie Carter Discounts Allegations Of Inappropriate Behavior Towards Her From Joe Biden, Calls Photo "Misleading"

Former Vice President Joe Biden might currently be surrounded by controversy regarding his treatment of women, but one of the individuals cited as an example of unwanted touching or kissing has pushed back against calls of having her own #MeToo experience.

Stephanie Carter, wife of former Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter, explained her side of the story in a post for Medium.

"As the sole owner of my story, it is high time that I reclaim it — from strangers, Twitter, the pundits and the late-night hosts," Carter wrote, going on to recount the moments that led up to the viral photo of herself and Biden where the former vice president is standing behind her with his hands on her shoulders.

"I won’t pretend that this will be the last of that picture, but it will be the last of other people speaking for me," Carter said.

According to Carter, Biden's gesture was a "means of offering his support" amid her "uncharacteristically nervous" behavior during her husband's swearing-in ceremony.

"By the time then-Vice President Biden had arrived, he could sense I was uncharacteristically nervous — and quickly gave me a hug. After the swearing in, as Ash was giving remarks, he leaned in to tell me 'thank you for letting him do this' and kept his hands on my shoulders as a means of offering his support," Carter wrote. "But a still shot taken from a video — misleadingly extracted from what was a longer moment between close friends — sent out in a snarky tweet — came to be the lasting image of that day."

Carter's essay continues, describing the reactions from the press and others with a connection to her, and how Ashton Carter waved the situation off with jokes.

"Ash tried to joke that it was the only way people knew that he had been sworn in. At his first available opportunity, he told the press that we had been friends with the Bidens for years and it wasn’t at all what people thought. But that didn’t stop people I had not heard from since high school sending me messages — usually with some joke or demanding to know what he had said to me," Carter said.

Carter said she thought the whole situation would go away, but that belief was "wishful thinking" and prompted her to apologize to Biden and his wife, Jill, when she saw them next after the 2015 incident.

"I felt awful that after he had generously taken time out of his day to swear in an old friend, his attempt to support me had become a joke and even more — supposed proof positive that he didn’t understand how to respect women," she wrote.

Biden, who is expected to announce a 2020 presidential campaign in the coming weeks, has come under fire once again for interactions with women after former Nevada state Assemblywoman Lucy Flores penned an essay about a incident with the then-vice president in 2014.

According to Flores, Biden touched her shoulders, leaned in to smell her hair and then kissed her on the back of the head during a campaign event while she was running for Lieutenant Governor.

"My brain couldn’t process what was happening. I was embarrassed. I was shocked. I was confused. There is a Spanish saying, 'tragame tierra,' it means, 'earth, swallow me whole,'" Flores wrote. "I couldn’t move and I couldn’t say anything. I wanted nothing more than to get Biden away from me. My name was called and I was never happier to get on stage in front of an audience."

Biden's spokesperson Bill Russo released a statement on Saturday to say neither Biden or his staff recalled the interaction Flores wrote about, "Vice President Biden believes that Ms. Flores has every right to share her own recollection and reflections, and that it is a change for better in our society that she has the opportunity to do so. He respects Ms. Flores as a strong and independent voice in our politics and wishes her only the best."

On Sunday, Biden released another statement, prior to Flores' appearing on CNN's State of the Union, which read, in part: “In my many years on the campaign trail and in public life, I have offered countless handshakes, hugs, expressions of affection, support, and comfort,” he said. “And not once — never — did I believe I acted inappropriately. If it is suggested I did so, I will listen respectfully. But it was never my intention.”

Flores responded to say that she isn't the only woman who had an inappropriate interaction with Biden.

In her essay, Carter stated that she does not know Flores, but supported the former lawmakers "right to speak her truth."

"She should be, like all women, believed. But her story is not mine," Carter wrote. "The Joe Biden in my picture is a close friend helping someone get through a big day, for which I will always be grateful."