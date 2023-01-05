Ellen DeGeneres Shares Clip of tWitch's 'First Appearance' on Her Show

Ellen DeGeneres shared a clip from Stephen "tWitch" Boss' first appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Boss—who was a DJ and co-executive producer on the program—died by suicide in December 2022, the Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner confirmed to Newsweek last month.

Boss is survived by his wife, Allison Holker, and their three children: Weslie, Maddox and Zaia.

Holker shared a statement with People on December 14, one day after his death. "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," the 34-year-old said. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into."

She added that "he was the backbone of our family," and "the best husband and father."

The Dancing With the Stars pro continued, "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."

Following Boss' death, DeGeneres shared a slew of old clips from The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which aired its final episode in May. Most recently, the Finding Dory actress, 64, posted a video of her late friend's first time as a guest DJ on the series in 2013.

"tWitch's first appearance on the show," she captioned the Instagram and Twitter post alongside a red heart emoji.

In the clip, DeGeneres introduced Boss to the audience and gave him a hug. The Alabama native proceeded to tell viewers he had a "great summer" and explained he was wedding planning with Holker.

"We went wine tasting for the first time, we're getting married on a vineyard. And that was an adventure in itself. They brought us red and white and more red and more white... Everything was our favorite after a while," he joked. "It was a good time."

DeGeneres admitted she's been having a "tough" time after learning news of Boss' death. In an emotional video to her 130 million Instagram followers and nearly 77 million Twitter followers on December 23, she said, "Everyone is in pain and trying to make sense of it."

The Emmy Award winner added, "To honor tWitch, I think the best thing that we can do is to laugh, and hug each other, play games, and dance and sing. That's the way we honor him."

Boss skyrocketed to fame in 2008 as a runner-up on So You Think You Can Dance and later became a judge on the reality show. He was also known for bringing his high energy to The Ellen DeGeneres Show after first starting out as a guest DJ, before earning a permanent spot on the series.

The dad of three also had roles in various movies and television shows including Magic Mike XXL, the Step Up franchise and Modern Family.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "988" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

