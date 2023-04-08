World

Steve Bannon Issues Stark Warning About Elon Musk

By
World Elon Musk Twitter Steve Bannon Tesla

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon issued a series of stark criticisms of Elon Musk, highlighting his financial ties to China.

Musk, the CEO of electric car giant Tesla and the latest owner of Twitter, visited Shanghai, China, on Saturday, reportedly to pay a visit to the city's Tesla Gigafactory plant. Bloomberg also noted in its report on the visit that Musk may be meeting with other local Chinese authorities during the visit as well.

In light of the news, Bannon, who served as chief strategist for Donald Trump during the first seven months of his presidency, took to the conservative social media platform Gettr with multiple posts about Musk's links to China, going so far as to call the company his "Paymasters."

"Musk Heads to Home Office to Kowtow to His Paymasters The CCP," Bannon wrote in one post, linking to the Bloomberg report about Musk's China visit.

Later, Bannon shared another post linking Musk's tumultuous leadership at Twitter to the situation: "Musk Lies Almost as Frequently as He Breathes....He Overpaid by 2x for The Crime Scene Known as Twitter ...Now His Paymasters in Beijing Demand He Screws Everyone to Get Their Money Back."

elon musk steve bannon china
Above, a photo of Elon Musk an at event for a Tesla factory in Shanghai. Steve Bannon on Saturday made several social media posts insinuating that Musk was financially compromised by China. STR/AFP via Getty Images

The latter post included a link to a Mediaite story covering the recent feud between Musk and journalist Matt Taibbi. Once a contributor for Rolling Stone, late last year Taibbi collaborated with Musk on the "Twitter Files," a reporting series alleging that past Twitter leadership engaged in widespread censorship, often of conservative accounts, at the behest of government entities. Subsequent investigations of the claims have found that they misrepresented numerous aspects of Taibbi's central premise, including the number of tweets that were flagged as problematic and the fact that most of the entities flagging them to Twitter were non-government.

Taibbi recently announced that he would be backing away from Twitter, amid indications that it was taking steps to block links to Substack, a newsletter platform favored by reporters like himself. The changes came as Substack introduced Notes, a new service compared to the functionality of Twitter and hailed by some as an alternative to the Musk-owned.

In his own tweet, Musk dismissed Taibbi's claim that "Substack links were being blocked" as "false," claiming in response that Substack was allegedly "trying to download a massive portion of the Twitter database to bootstrap their Twitter clone, so their IP address is obviously untrusted." He also falsely claimed that Taibbi is employed by Substack.

Twitter could not be reached for comment, as it has ceased responding to media inquiries under Musk's leadership. Newsweek reached out to Tesla via email for comment.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

April 14
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
April 14
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC