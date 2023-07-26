Fox News Host Pours Cold Water on Republican Plan for Biden Impeachment

Fox News host Steve Doocy is downplaying Republican efforts to have President Joe Biden impeached.

"We've seen this movie a couple of times before. First step. Impeachment inquiry. Almost always it leads to an impeachment. I've heard from members of Congress on the Republican side, they are going to, they're going to do the I-word of Joe Biden," Doocy said Wednesday on Fox & Friends. "And they're going to use the 1023 form as the basis for everything."

Doocy went on to say that the "problem" with the impeachment efforts is that much of the allegations made against Biden and his family's business dealings are "completely unverified."

"And in fact, there are certain critical parts of the story that have been refuted by the people in the story. So, so it's problematic. But and so that's why Kevin McCarthy says we need other stuff, more documents," Doocy said.

Steve Doocy hosting "Fox & Friends" at Fox News Studios in New York City, on March 7, 2023. Doocy has spoken out about a Republican effort to impeach President Joe Biden and downplayed its chances. Roy Rochlin/Getty

Doocy's comments come shortly after House Speaker McCarthy made comments about a potential Biden impeachment inquiry saying that an investigation into Biden family business dealings by the House of Representatives is "rising to a level of impeachment inquiry."

Earlier this month, Republican Senator Chuck Grassley released information relating to an FD-1023 form "describing an alleged criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Joe Biden and a Ukrainian business executive."

In a statement, Grassley said, "For the better part of a year, I've been pushing the Justice Department and FBI to provide details on its handling of very significant allegations from a trusted FBI informant implicating then-Vice President Biden in a criminal bribery scheme. While the FBI sought to obfuscate and redact, the American people can now read this document for themselves, without the filter of politicians or bureaucrats, thanks to brave and heroic whistleblowers."

Some other Republican lawmakers also spoke about support for impeaching Biden.

"The Speaker of the House is now talking impeachment. The Biden corruption has risen to a level that there is no other response that can possibly be leveled against it," Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert wrote in a tweet.

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has also been in support of impeaching Biden since he first took office as she filed articles of impeachment against him early on in his presidency.

"Today, I delivered a floor speech explaining why our Republican-led House must move forward with an impeachment inquiry on Joe Biden for corruption and abuse of power," Greene tweeted on Tuesday. "It's time to IMPEACH Biden and EXPUNGE President Trump's impeachments!"

This is literally nonsensical



On Hannity last night and in a gaggle today, he said he needs an "impeachment inquiry" to have the power to obtain info



Now, McCarthy claims his investigations already "are revealing" info



Which is it? Will Capitol reporters press him on this? https://t.co/p3XWGjwLyG — Ian Sams (@IanSams46) July 25, 2023

In a series of tweets this week, Ian Sams, a White House spokesperson for oversight and investigations, responded to McCarthy's remarks, saying: "This is literally nonsensical. On Hannity last night and in a gaggle today, he said he needs an 'impeachment inquiry' to have the power to obtain info. Now, McCarthy claims his investigations already 'are revealing' info.'"

In another tweet, Sams wrote, "Instead of focusing on the real issues Americans want us to address like continuing to lower inflation or create jobs, this is what the @HouseGOP wants to prioritize. Their eagerness to go after @POTUS regardless of the truth is seemingly bottomless."

Newsweek was directed to Sams' tweets after reaching out to the White House for comment. Newsweek also reached out to Fox News via email for comment.