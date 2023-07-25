News

Trump Rips GOP for Not Impeaching Biden as President Laughs Off the Idea

News Donald Trump Joe Biden Impeachment Republicans

As President Joe Biden laughed off a question about his potential impeachment, former President Donald Trump raged at Republicans for not yet having impeached his Democratic nemesis.

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy said during a Monday interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity that a GOP probe of Biden was "rising to the level of impeachment inquiry." McCarthy argued that the president had not been truthful about his involvement in the business dealings of his son Hunter Biden.

Following an event at the White House on Tuesday, a reporter asked the president about McCarthy raising the prospect of an impeachment inquiry. Biden did not weigh in with words but appeared to dismiss the question by cracking a smile and chuckling as he walked away.

The ex-president took aim at Republicans for being too "politically correct" to impeach Biden in a Truth Social post on Tuesday. Trump, the only president to be impeached twice, suggested that it was not "fair" for Biden to remain without any impeachments.

Trump Rips GOP for Not Impeaching Biden
Then-President Donald Trump stops to speak to reporters at the White House on January 19, 2019, in Washington, D.C. Trump on Tuesday raged at Republicans for not yet having impeached President Joe Biden, as the president laughed off a question about potential proceedings. Pete Marovich/Getty

Trump is facing multiple felony charges as he campaigns to regain the presidency in 2024. He presented no evidence while claiming that Biden should also face criminal charges for having "stolen and extorted millions of dollars."

"So, let's get this straight? The Democrat SLIMEBALLS in Congress, then headed by Crazy Nancy Pelosi, Impeached me over a PERFECT PHONE CALL (I Won!), and are now Indicting me over their continuing, illegal, and long running Witch Hunt," Trump wrote.

"But Crooked Joe Biden, who has stolen and extorted millions of dollars, won't be Impeached or Indicted by a very kind, friendly, and politically correct Republican Congress," he continued. "Gee, that seems very fair to me? MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

Newsweek reached out for comment to the White House, Trump's office and McCarthy's office via email on Tuesday.

McCarthy continued to hint that the GOP probe of Biden was rising to "the level of an impeachment inquiry" in a tweet on Tuesday. The House speaker promised that Republicans "will act" if sufficient evidence materializes.

"Our investigations are revealing more info every day about the Biden family's shell companies and the sweetheart deal from the DOJ," McCarthy tweeted. "The American public has a right to the truth. If evidence continues to rise to the level of an impeachment inquiry, House Republicans will act."

White House spokesperson Ian Sams responded to McCarthy's tweet by calling it "literally nonsensical." Sams pointed out that the speaker said the investigation was "revealing more info" despite having previously stated that an impeachment inquiry was needed for Republicans to find evidence.

McCarthy told Hannity on Monday that an impeachment inquiry would provide House Republicans with "the strongest power to get the rest of the knowledge and information needed" to sink Biden.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC