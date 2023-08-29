What Is Multiple Myeloma? Steve Scalise Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Representative Steve Scalise revealed on Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, a form of blood cancer.

"After a few days of not feeling like myself this past week, I had some blood work done. The results uncovered some irregularities and after undergoing additional tests, I was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, a very treatable blood cancer," Scalise, a Louisiana Republican who serves as the House majority leader, wrote in a statement.

Scalise wrote that he has begun treatment, which will continue for the next several months and anticipates that he will continue working through this time. He wrote that he is "incredibly grateful" that he was able to detect the cancer early.

Rep. Steve Scalise listens during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol Building, on July 18, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Scalise on Tuesday revealed that he has been diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, a form of cancer. Anna Moneymaker/Getty

Multiple Myeloma is a type of cancer that forms in white blood cells that help people fight infections by making antibodies, according to the Mayo Clinic. When a person has multiple myeloma, cancerous plasma cells overwhelm healthy blood cells in the bone marrow. Symptoms include bone pain, fatigue, weight loss and excessive thirst.

While doctors know that multiple myeloma starts with one abnormal plasma cell in a person's bone marrow, there aren't clear causes of this type of cancer. It often starts out as monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance, a condition that has a low level of abnormal plasma cells but doesn't cause damage to a person's body.

Multiple myeloma is more common in men, Black people and older people, as most patients are diagnosed in their mid-60s.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.