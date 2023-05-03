Steven Crowder's Latest Video Slammed—'Apologize to Your Wife'

Steven Crowder is facing criticism on his latest Instagram post over the recent leaking of video footage that appeared to show him berating his then-pregnant wife, Hilary Crowder, for not performing her "wifely" duties.

On Thursday, Ring video footage, dated June 2021, was released by journalist Yashar Ali on his Substack, showing Steven Crowder, 35, warning his wife to "f****** watch it," during what appeared to be a disagreement over her wishes to drive their car.

In the more-than-three-minute-long footage, Steven Crowder was seen sitting on a porch while smoking what appeared to be a cigar as he voiced his objection to her not adhering to the "boundaries" he had set for her.

"You are not taking the car, because if you refuse to do wifely things then I will go pick up the groceries," he told Hilary Crowder—who was eight months pregnant with their twins at the time—as she attempted to leave their home.

Steven Crowder is pictured in a screenshot on his show, "Louder With Crowder," in January 2023. The political influencer has faced ongoing criticism after video footage was leaked of him having a heated exchange with his then-pregnant wife, Hilary Crowder. Louder With Crowder/YouTube

While Hilary Crowder countered that no groceries were needed, and that she would pick up anything else her husband required while she was out, the political influencer shot back: "I can't go to the gym. I can't go to my parents. I can't call my friends... Hilary, just think of how boxed in you've made me."

In the clip, Hilary Crowder also told her husband that she needed "some space," adding: "I love you—I love you very much."

"I don't love you, that's the big problem," replied Steven Crowder. "And the fact is, when I go, 'Look, I need you to do A, B, C and D,' you should be disciplined about it, you go, 'No!'"

At one point in the video, Hilary Crowder told her husband, "I love you... but your abuse is sick," prompting him to say: "Watch it. F****** watch it."

Per the report, Steven Crowder, who this week revealed his impending divorce, admitted to threatening his wife inside the house, telling her: "I will f*** you up."

After having faced criticism from a number of detractors, including fellow conservative commentator Candace Owens, Steven Crowder was slammed by social media users when he shared a video unrelated to his divorce on Tuesday.

The media personality took to Instagram to post a video taking aim at Drag Queen Story Hour, adding the wry caption: "It's just 'family fun' they say. 'Bring us your kids' they say."

And while a number of his followers focused on the subject at hand, a number of others chose to lash out at what they defined as "verbal abuse" in the leaked video.

"Apologize to your wife Steven," wrote one Instagram user, while another commented: "His behavior and language was unacceptable, especially considering he's a Christian, and his wife deserves an apology."

"I don't care if everyone else is doing it, it's not okay," said another detractor in response to fans' claims that Steven Crowder's words were typical of those going through relationship troubles. "It's not becoming of a Christian man."

"He wasn't establishing his boundaries; he was cutting her down," they continued. "'I don't love you,' 'you're not worthy,' none of that has to do with his boundaries. That has everything to do with how he perceives her to be inadequate."

"It was pretty gross to hear someone speak to a woman like that let alone their wife," opined another. "And yeah maybe someone that tells people how to live and about 'ideal family structure' should be held to a higher standard."

The political commentator also had his fair share of defenders on Instagram, including one who wrote: "That's wasn't abuse [in the video]. You guys are making assumptions based off [one] goddamn clip with no context."

"If that's abuse, then everybody is an abuser," another said. "Anybody can be painted as an 'ABUSER' if there was a damn camera recording your every conversations with people."

"Don't act like you ain't never said some f***** up s*** before to somebody. We all have," read another comment. "Every last one of us can be labeled as a 'MONSTER' based off a 2 min clip. There are dudes saying [way] worse s*** than what Crowder said."

Another chimed in: "All those things Crowder said aren't abnormal for couples going through a divorce. What if [Hilary Crowder] wasn't fulfilling her wifely duties? What if she wasn't doing her part when he is out there busting his a** providing her with a nice lifestyle? Maybe Crowder got fed up with her s***."

Steven Crowder's Statement

Steven Crowder released a video and written statement on the leaked footage on Friday, saying in part: "Broken marriages are ugly. In them, people do ugly things, myself of course included, and I would never claim otherwise.

"Due to recent misleadingly edited leaks to the tabloid press, without context and not subject to consequences of the court. Well, if not privacy, the next best option is truth.

"And so today, I have filed a motion to officially unseal all files as they relate to the matter of legal record. Finances, relevant medical records, including mental health history or evaluations, depositions, and any motions of sanctions from the courts of Texas.

"I will NOT be leaking private marital information to the press, but if the privacy agreements are not respected by all parties, I will address that [as] a matter of irrefutable legal record, in full context, next week."

Hilary Crowder's Statement

A statement attributed to Hilary Crowder's family was released at the time that the Ring footage was leaked, saying that she is "currently living alone in Dallas, apart from her family and support system in Michigan, and is focused on taking care of her young children.

"She is not prepared at this time to speak about her divorce becoming public or the misleading statements made by Steven about their relationship," the statement went on.

"The truth is that Hilary spent years hiding Steven's mentally and emotionally abusive behavior from her friends and family while she attempted to save their marriage. She was the one who was asking to work on their relationship to keep the marriage intact for their unborn children."

It was also stated that Hilary Crowder in June 2021 urged her husband to "get the help he needed and address his abuse with the hope that their marriage could be saved and they could peacefully live together as a family."

"Instead, Steven refused to do so and chose not to be with his wife during the birth of their twin children," the statement continued. "After the birth, Steven bought a townhouse and left their home permanently. Hilary was unaware that Steven had hired a divorce attorney and asked his assistant to cut Hilary off financially. There is significant documentation substantiating these facts.

"We hope that Steven will cease speaking publicly about these personal matters in an untruthful manner. We also look forward to there being full transparency in the legal process so there is fairness and accountability for the actions that caused the divorce, and to ensure the outcome is what is in the best interests of the young children."

Newsweek has reached out to Steven Crowder via email for comment.