Inside Steven Crowder, Candace Owens' Feud As War of Words Escalates

The feud between conservative commentators Steven Crowder and Candace Owens has reached new heights, with the two exchanging the kind of put-downs they usually reserve for their political opponents.

On Tuesday, Crowder, 35, revealed on his Louder With Crowder show that he has been going through "what has increasingly been a horrendous divorce" from wife Hilary since 2021. After sharing the news, he spoke of "other people" in "positions of power, influence, leverage" who were aware of the breakdown of his marriage.

"They also knew that the safety of my children included keeping it private. So if you're familiar with the idea of extortion. Then you know the feeling well," he went on. "Now, some of these threats were so thinly veiled that I'm frankly surprised you didn't all guess immediately."

He then played a clip from January of Owens, 33, on her eponymous Daily Wire show, in which she said: "Steven has a lot going on, I guess is the best way to say it."

After urging her audience to "pray" for Crowder, Owens was shown saying: "I am unsure, at this moment, if it is my place to say more than that. Maybe if I feel in further defense something should be said, or maybe if I feel that the public has a right to understand certain circumstances..."

Following the clip, Crowder hit out at "self-styled Christians," who he accused of hinting at his personal issues for their gain.

"I'll be handling this through the proper legal avenues and channels available as a matter of record in which I have more than full confidence," he added.

Soon after Crowder's comments went public, Owens hit back on her own show in a video entitled "Steven Crowder Accused Me Of Extortion."

"He's now upping the ante and suggesting that I extorted him," Owens told her audience of Crowder. "I will not take that lightly."

"I am not Hilary Crowder. I am not anybody in his family," she continued. "I am not going to take somebody going onto his platform and alleging that I either harassed, threatened or did anything that would put his children at risk.

"That is very serious stuff that he is saying. And so what I did this morning after this clip was sent to me is I contacted a defamation lawyer and I am sending Steven Crowder a cease and desist and I'm going to demand a full-throated retraction to the idea that Candace Owens threatened him or extorted him and not that I simply did a little math. One plus one equals two."

"A crazy man doing these sorts of things to his friends obviously means that something is going on personally," she went on. "Honestly, this time, I'm not even going to suggest anybody should pray for him."

"I'm going to hope that he does the right thing, that he does another one of his live feeds on the exact same platform via the exact same medium and offers me an apology and takes back every single word that he says," Owens concluded.

Birth of a Feud

The right-wing political commentators' public war of words goes back to January, when it was reported that Crowder had turned down a $50 million offer to join the Daily Wire.

After rejecting the deal, Crowder went on to accuse the media company of fostering an environment of heavy censorship.

At the time, Owens defended her employer on her show, where she made the comments about Crowder having "a lot going on."

On Tuesday, Owens blasted Crowder over his claims, tweeting: "Steven Crowder accusing me of extortion is so patently insane that it honestly makes me question how there are still people who cannot see how thoroughly undone he has become. This is not stable behavior. He is a man on a spiral. Outright bizarre and concerning."

Tagging Crowder's Twitter account, she continued: "If you are going to use your children as human shields to block people from digging further into your divorce, please do so without inserting me into the narrative."

"To remind people— the video Steven used in his show of me was a video of me RESPONDING to Steven's first set of bizarre attacks against the Daily Wire," she added. "Steven is not the victim. He never was the victim. He's just a bad person who continues to burn a lot of people."

Also on Tuesday, when Crowder's comments were shared on Twitter, YouTuber Sean Fitzgerald wrote: "Watched the clip in full again, still wish Steven & his wife well. Divorce is tough, especially with children involved & none of us know their issues.

"That being said the Candace Owens mentions are absurd & weird in the 'I'm getting divorced' announcement. 1 of the oddest moves."

Responding to Fitzgerald, Owens said that Crowder "was too scared to address Owen Benjamin so he just randomly pretended that I [outed] his divorce. Real tough guy."

Controversial comedian Benjamin, who has mocked Crowder on social media, shared news of the commentator's divorce on Twitter on Monday.