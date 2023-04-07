Stormy Daniels' Response to Trump's 'Horse Face' Remarks Goes Viral

Stormy Daniels' response to Donald Trump's calling her "horseface" has gone viral on social media, with a clip of her interview with Piers Morgan shared on Twitter reaching nearly 250,000 views.

Talking to the British broadcaster in her first major interview since Trump's arraignment earlier this week, Daniels said that Trump's comment on her appearance is the former president's way of "outing to the world that he has a penchant for bestiality because this is a guy who chased me for sex repeatedly, and then says I look like a horse face?"

"How do you talk about the looks of someone you were attracted to without making yourself look bad? I mean... hilarious," she said.

Stormy Daniels poses during her visit to The Cambridge Union on June 12, 2022, in Cambridge, England.

Daniels is currently at the center of the case made by a Manhattan grand jury against the former president, which focuses on the $130,000 payment of hush money to the former adult film star that Trump's then-lawyer Michael Cohen made ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

The payment was allegedly made to buy Daniels' silence about having had an affair with Trump in 2006 and was refunded to the lawyer by The Trump Organization, which labeled the expense as legal fees. Trump has consistently denied any wrongdoing and having had an affair with Daniels.

The former president's "horseface" comment about Daniels was originally made in 2018 when a judge dismissed a defamation lawsuit by her against Trump. "Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer," Trump had commented.

Daniels fired back a response in tone at the time, tweeting: "Ladies and Gentlemen, may I present your president. In addition to his...umm...shortcomings, he has demonstrated his incompetence, hatred of women and lack of self control on Twitter AGAIN! And perhaps a penchant for bestiality. Game on, Tiny."

The tweet wasn't the first time that Daniels had discussed Trump's "shortcomings." In her book Full Disclosure, released in 2018, she said her alleged affair with the former president was "the least impressive sex I'd ever had."

On Thursday, Daniels sat down with Morgan for an hour-and-a-half-long interview, during which she said of the Manhattan grand jury case against Trump: "The king has been dethroned—he's no longer untouchable." She also said that she doesn't think that the crimes he's been accused of—34 felony counts of falsifying business records—should result in Trump's imprisonment.

"I don't think that his crimes against me are worthy of incarceration. I feel like the other things that he has done if he is found guilty, absolutely," she told Morgan.

