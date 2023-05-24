News

Stormy Daniels Says Donald Trump Supporter Attacked Her Horse

By
News Stormy Daniels Donald Trump Horse Trial

During an interview on U.K. show Good Morning Britain, Stormy Daniels said that she's not personally afraid of Donald Trump but is scared of his supporters, adding that somebody had attacked her horse.

"I'm not frightened of him," Daniels, an adult film star who claims she had an affair with Trump and received a $130,000 hush money payment in 2016 ahead of the presidential election, said of the former president.

Talking to host, Richard Madeley, she said: "He doesn't scare me at all. I'm frightened of his sycophants and his followers. It's the tone that has changed from the first time around, and I've spoken about this quite a bit.

"In 2018, when the story first broke about me, of course I was attacked. I was called a slut and a gold digger and all of these horrible things that I probably can't say on TV, but you get the idea. But now they've become bold. And they've changed, their threats are more real."

Stormy Daniels
Stormy Daniels is seen at the Linwood Dunn Theater in Los Angeles on May 11, 2022. During an interview on a British television show Daniels said that she's scared of Donald Trump's supporters. Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Daniels said that Trump supporters used to threaten her from fake accounts but now they're bold enough to do so from their real accounts.

"I'm the one that gets the messages from his supporters. I was the one whose horse was attacked a couple of weeks ago. I'm the one who gets dragged all the time," she said.

"What happened to your horse?," asked Madeley.

"Somebody attacked it," Daniels replied.

Asked by the TV host what happened, Daniels explained that someone climbed her fence but didn't provide any more details of the alleged attack.

"Trump supporters. Just… they've gone after friends and family. Luckily I don't have people that close to me… But there's so many people who are intimidated," she said.

Daniels told Madeley that she regretted speaking out about her alleged affair with Trump and the hush money payment she received from Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen, saying that "nobody cares about what the truth is anymore."

Read more

She said she had done so to set an example for her daughter and young women, showing that she could not be intimidated.

A criminal trial against Trump looking into the payment given to Daniels has been scheduled to begin on March 25, 2024, as announced on Tuesday by the judge presiding over the case, Justice Juan Merchan.

The case will be held at the height of the Republican presidential primary, when Trump is expected to face his main challenger Ron DeSantis. The Florida governor is expected to announce his bid for 2024 on Twitter on Wednesday.

While the payment of hush money for a non-disclosure agreement is not illegal per se, the case against Trump has focused on the way the former president recorded the expense—which was repaid as compensation to Cohen by the Trump Organization for his legal services.

Trump has been charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. In April he pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 02
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 02
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC