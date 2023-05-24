Stormy Daniels Says Donald Trump Supporter Attacked Her Horse

During an interview on U.K. show Good Morning Britain, Stormy Daniels said that she's not personally afraid of Donald Trump but is scared of his supporters, adding that somebody had attacked her horse.

"I'm not frightened of him," Daniels, an adult film star who claims she had an affair with Trump and received a $130,000 hush money payment in 2016 ahead of the presidential election, said of the former president.

Talking to host, Richard Madeley, she said: "He doesn't scare me at all. I'm frightened of his sycophants and his followers. It's the tone that has changed from the first time around, and I've spoken about this quite a bit.

"In 2018, when the story first broke about me, of course I was attacked. I was called a slut and a gold digger and all of these horrible things that I probably can't say on TV, but you get the idea. But now they've become bold. And they've changed, their threats are more real."

Stormy Daniels is seen at the Linwood Dunn Theater in Los Angeles on May 11, 2022. During an interview on a British television show Daniels said that she's scared of Donald Trump's supporters. Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Daniels said that Trump supporters used to threaten her from fake accounts but now they're bold enough to do so from their real accounts.

"I'm the one that gets the messages from his supporters. I was the one whose horse was attacked a couple of weeks ago. I'm the one who gets dragged all the time," she said.

"What happened to your horse?," asked Madeley.

"Somebody attacked it," Daniels replied.

Asked by the TV host what happened, Daniels explained that someone climbed her fence but didn't provide any more details of the alleged attack.

"Trump supporters. Just… they've gone after friends and family. Luckily I don't have people that close to me… But there's so many people who are intimidated," she said.

Daniels told Madeley that she regretted speaking out about her alleged affair with Trump and the hush money payment she received from Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen, saying that "nobody cares about what the truth is anymore."

She said she had done so to set an example for her daughter and young women, showing that she could not be intimidated.

A criminal trial against Trump looking into the payment given to Daniels has been scheduled to begin on March 25, 2024, as announced on Tuesday by the judge presiding over the case, Justice Juan Merchan.

The case will be held at the height of the Republican presidential primary, when Trump is expected to face his main challenger Ron DeSantis. The Florida governor is expected to announce his bid for 2024 on Twitter on Wednesday.

While the payment of hush money for a non-disclosure agreement is not illegal per se, the case against Trump has focused on the way the former president recorded the expense—which was repaid as compensation to Cohen by the Trump Organization for his legal services.

Trump has been charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. In April he pleaded not guilty to all charges.