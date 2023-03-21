Stormy Daniels Speaks Out About Possible Trump Indictment 

Former adult film actress Stormy Daniels addressed a possible Donald Trump indictment on Tuesday morning, saying she's ready to celebrate if a Manhattan grand jury decides to charge the former president.

Replying to a tweet that accused her of accepting a hush money payment "to Frame an innocent man," Daniels replied, "Sooo...tiny paid me to frame himself? You sound even dumber than he does during his illiterate ramblings."

Responding to the user's message telling her "good luck walking down the streets after this!," she said, "I won't walk, I'll dance down the street when he is 'selected' to go to jail."

Daniels' remarks come as Trump's legal fate remains uncertain. He has been under investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office in connection with a hush money payment he allegedly made to Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign. Over the weekend, Trump said he expected to be arrested as early as Tuesday.

However, early-morning reports indicated that the grand jury wouldn't be voting on an indictment until Wednesday.

In another tweet, Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, seemed to tease that a Trump arrest is imminent.

"Wow! It's a beautiful morning. It's always been my dream to sip coffee on my farm porch and watch my gorgeous horse graze. Anything exciting going on today?" she joked on Twitter.

Daniels has alleged that she and Trump had an affair in 2006, which he has denied. In 2018, it was reported that she had been paid by Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen to keep quiet about the alleged affair.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.