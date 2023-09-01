Stray Cat Demands Cuddles After Being Found in Woman's Yard in Adorable Vid

A social media video of a stray cat cuddling up to the woman who found her has tugged at heartstrings across the internet. The stray cat, who the woman confirmed is a female, had wound up in the woman's backyard the night before the video was filmed, had decided to stay there. The sweet feline can be seen cuddling up to the woman who found her and who had been looking after her since.

The TikTok video captured the woman explaining how she found the cat and what she's been doing to make her feel comfortable since, while holding the affectionate feline in her arms.

An estimated 70 million stray cats and kittens live in the U.S., compared with the 85 million who are owned and looked after.

"So, this cat showed up in our yard last night and it won't leave," the woman shared on camera. "It's been here about 24 hours, in our backyard, he's my best friend now," she added, before correcting that she has realized the cat was a girl.

"We found out it's a girl, so then we put her on the lost and found sites for my local area but no one has claimed her. She's so sweet, she just wants to be loved," she continued.

The cat can be seen relaxing in the woman's arms, with her paws stretched out and her eyes slightly closed. The woman goes on to share with viewers that her own cats have been feeling jealous about the stray's sudden bond with her, and that due to this she's been leaving the creature outdoors instead of welcoming her inside her home.

"My cats are very jealous, so I'm just gonna leave her a blanket outside and some water and some food," she explained.

What Do The Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform on July 10 by @KandyFoxx, the TikTok post has been liked by over 106,000 users and commented on more than 2,058 times. A large number of users have urged the video's creator to take the cat down to the local veterinary center to check for identification.

"I know it's not common with cats but take her to the vet and see if she's chipped," one user wrote.

"DONT LEAVE HER OUTSIDE," another user added.

A different user asked: "Can you bring her in and let her sleep in a bathroom? Until your cats get used to her scent and she is declared healthy from the vet?"

