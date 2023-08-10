Shock as Woman Feeds Stray Cat, It Then Finds Her House and Brings Friends

When one animal lover decided to feed a stray cat, they never expected to see it again.

But it turns out a feline never forgets a friendly face, and the animal decided to bring a "bunch of friends" to the house of TikTok user @metavjrdbhs for a second feed.

The user was shocked to find the homeless cat had not only found their house but also invited three pals. The onscreen text reads that "their meows sound like mom." The adorable moment they were spotted on the user's balcony has racked up more than 182,000 views since it was shared on August 7.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) says that between 60 and 100 million cats live on the streets in the U.S. They rely solely on humans to feed, water and shelter them.

The American animal-rights nonprofit organization adds that cats on the streets have a hard life, and they are more prone to infection and diseases than pets. A minor cut or puncture wound can turn into something more sinister for strays and untreated injuries can be fatal for them.

PETA says stray cats never die of old age. Often "contagious diseases such as herpes viral conjunctivitis, feline AIDS, leukemia, and infectious peritonitis are common in cats left outdoors."

However, this TikTok tale has a dramatic plot twist as the original poster discovered the visiting feline belongs to their neighbor.

The TikTok user wrote: "The white cat was bringing friends over to my house to play."

Prior to this discovery, plenty of people suggested adopting all four cats. One user wrote: "Yes, they say Mom! You're the chosen one, accept your fate."

Another posted: "I told my mates about how KIND you are, so don't embarrass me here. OK? Bring the food."

Speaking from experience, a third commented: "I fed one stray and ended up with 2. He brought his female companion so I now own 2 kitties."

"That's how we adopted 4 cats... They told their friends. It's an honor to be trusted that much," read another reply.

