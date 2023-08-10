Funny

Shock as Woman Feeds Stray Cat, It Then Finds Her House and Brings Friends

When one animal lover decided to feed a stray cat, they never expected to see it again.

But it turns out a feline never forgets a friendly face, and the animal decided to bring a "bunch of friends" to the house of TikTok user @metavjrdbhs for a second feed.

The user was shocked to find the homeless cat had not only found their house but also invited three pals. The onscreen text reads that "their meows sound like mom." The adorable moment they were spotted on the user's balcony has racked up more than 182,000 views since it was shared on August 7.

Stray cats eating
A trio of three tabby cats eat outside. The moment a stray feline turns up with friends at a TikTok user's house has been captured on camera. Ирина Мещерякова/iStock/Getty Images Plus

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) says that between 60 and 100 million cats live on the streets in the U.S. They rely solely on humans to feed, water and shelter them.

The American animal-rights nonprofit organization adds that cats on the streets have a hard life, and they are more prone to infection and diseases than pets. A minor cut or puncture wound can turn into something more sinister for strays and untreated injuries can be fatal for them.

PETA says stray cats never die of old age. Often "contagious diseases such as herpes viral conjunctivitis, feline AIDS, leukemia, and infectious peritonitis are common in cats left outdoors."

Previously, Newsweek shared the heartbreaking story behind a stray cat named Eddie, who handed himself into a shelter while he was literally at death's door.

@metavjrdbhs

Honestly, it scares me.🥹🥹 #straycat #wildkitten #poorcat #homelesscat #helpcats

♬ Babel - Gustavo Bravetti

However, this TikTok tale has a dramatic plot twist as the original poster discovered the visiting feline belongs to their neighbor.

The TikTok user wrote: "The white cat was bringing friends over to my house to play."

Prior to this discovery, plenty of people suggested adopting all four cats. One user wrote: "Yes, they say Mom! You're the chosen one, accept your fate."

Another posted: "I told my mates about how KIND you are, so don't embarrass me here. OK? Bring the food."

Speaking from experience, a third commented: "I fed one stray and ended up with 2. He brought his female companion so I now own 2 kitties."

"That's how we adopted 4 cats... They told their friends. It's an honor to be trusted that much," read another reply.

Recently, Newsweek shared the moment a good Samaritan rescued a feral cat only to discover she had a little secret at the vets. Another article shocked our readers as we revealed the remarkable transformation of a once-stray cat who had found a loving forever home.

Newsweek reached out to @metavjrdbhs for comment via TikTok. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

