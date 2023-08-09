U.S.

Student Loan Borrowers Accuse Company of Jacking Up Debt Payments

By
U.S. Student Loan Debt Student Loan Forgiveness Supreme Court Joe Biden

Some student loan borrowers have recently accused a company of miscalculating their loan payments and raising the prices.

In a post to X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday, the Debt Collective, a union of debtors, said, "We are hearing a ton of reports that MOHELA is miscalculating people's monthly student loan payment amount, sometimes forcing people to pay several thousand dollars more every month and giving them no way to fix the issue. If this happened to you reply below with your story."

MOHELA, the Missouri Higher Education Loan Authority, is a company that handles student loan payments for the federal government and several other social media users responded to the tweet from the Debt Collective sharing their experiences making payments with the company.

User Timothy Babulski wrote, "Under SAVE rules & pre-COVID income (since they haven't made us recertify) I should be paying $0. MOHELA has me at over $210/month. Even w/ my current income I'd still be under $100. Being robbed of $1,200-$2,500 might not seem like much to some, but it's a big deal to me."

Babulski told Newsweek on Wednesday that to his understanding, the change in payments is a miscalculation by MOHELA.

Student Loan Borrowers Accuse Company of Jacking
Students from George Washington University wear their graduation gowns outside of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 18, 2022. On Wednesday, August 9, 2023, a number of social media users accused a loan company of raising the price of their student debt payments. Stefani Reynolds/AFP/Getty

The accusations made against the company come ahead of the scheduled resumption of student loan payments, following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision against President Joe Biden's student loan cancellation plan.

Regardless of the Supreme Court's decision, student loan payments are set to resume in October, after they were paused numerous times by former President Donald Trump and Biden, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"I have tried," Babulski told Newsweek in regard to contacting MOHELA. "I've actually filed a complaint on one of those people who tried to routinely use all the levers of power."

According to Babulski, prior to the pause on payments his monthly amount was around $180, and this miscalculation on MOHELA has raised his payments to over $200. Babulski told Newsweek that under the current SAVE income-driven repayment (IDR) plan, the increase in the poverty line would result in his payments being $0.

A number of other social media users also accused MOHELA of miscalculating their payments.

"Prior to the pause my payments were ~$80. Mohela has my payment at over $1300," X user Kelly Nicole Long wrote in a post.

X user casey_danforth wrote, "Under SAVE my student loan payment amount is exactly the same as it was prior to the changes. It makes absolutely no sense, I even calculated what it would be on the FSA, which is half of what I am being charged."

While speaking with Newsweek, Babulski said, "This is the time for the Biden administration to go big and go bold...there's just been crickets from the Department of Education on this."

Read more

Newsweek reached out to MOHELA and the Debt Collective via email for comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC