What Brian Cox of 'Succession' Said About Meghan Markle and the Royals

Succession star Brian Cox has said Meghan Markle "knew what she was getting into" and had "ambition" while Prince Harry "there's an innocence about."

The actor's comments in an interview with Haute Living come almost a year-and-a-half after Harry name-dropped Cox's character, Logan Roy, during a conversation about the media with Wired.

Cox also said he would favor abolishing the monarchy using language that could easily have dropped from the mouth of his Roy.

"When you look at what's happening with Meghan and Harry, you go, 'Well, Harry, there's an innocence about.' And with her, too.

"But you can't go into a system where somebody's already been trained to behave in a certain kind of way and then just expect them to cut themselves off.

"I mean, she knew what she was getting into, and there's an ambition there clearly as well—the childhood dreams of marrying Prince Charming and all that s*** we see as fantasy that could be our lives in our dreams.

"I'm a Cinderella person, you know. In my opinion, we shouldn't have a monarchy. It's not viable; it doesn't make any sense. It's tradition and all that, they say. I say, 'F*** it. Move on.'"

Cox has discussed Harry and Meghan before, the day before their Netflix show Harry & Meghan was released.

In December, he told Good Morning Britain: "I don't know what went on, but something clearly traumatic went on for the pair of them.

"I don't think they made it up, I don't think it's false. I think it's true and should've been rectified, and it hasn't."

Meanwhile, Harry suggested he may be a fan of Succession during an online panel discussion with Wired about online hate.

He said: "This isn't just a social media problem. It's a media problem. I've grown up learning that news should be sacred ground. You don't have to be Logan Roy or Rupert Murdoch to understand that clickbait is the descendant of targeted advertising."

Cox's comments to Haute were not as wholeheartedly critical of the duchess as some in the media have been, however, they do offer a different interpretation to Meghan's own description of her entrance into the royal family.

She told Oprah Winfrey: "I would say I went into it naively because I didn't grow up knowing much about the Royal Family. It wasn't part of something that was part of conversation at home. It wasn't something that we followed."

"I didn't do any research about what that would mean," she continued. "I didn't feel any need to, because everything I needed to know he was sharing with me. Everything we thought I needed to know, he was telling me."

