Sudan Mass Evacuation Not Feasible for U.S. Citizens: Ex-Ambassador

Foreign nations looking to evacuate thousands of their citizens from Sudan face a "disastrous situation" with no sign of imminent improvement, a former Sudanese ambassador to the U.S. has told Newsweek.

Nureldin Satti, who served as Khartoum's envoy to Washington, D.C. from 2020 until 2022, said that there is "no end in sight" to the fighting that resumed this week, with the collapse of a temporary Eid truce between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary organization.

"The temporary humanitarian truce held only partially and was violated by both sides," Satti said, though added the pause in fighting "allowed for the evacuation of the staff of the American embassy in Khartoum and diplomats and citizens of other countries."

But most foreign citizens—among them some 16,000 Americans—have been unable to escape, partially due to the fighting around and damage to Khartoum International Airport.

Heavy smoke billows above buildings in the vicinity of Khartoum International Airport on April 15, 2023, amid clashes in the Sudanese capital. -/AFP via Getty Images

"No large-scale evacuation is feasible in such circumstances and concerned countries may be able to evacuate relatively small numbers of their citizens but have to wait for ceasefire or a long pause in the fighting before they can undertake large-scale evacuation operations," the former diplomat said.

"This is a disastrous situation where the Khartoum airport has been considerably damaged by ruthless and indiscriminate shelling by both sides in complete disregard for the safety of passengers who were within the airport terminal or who had already boarded aircraft," Satti said.

"Some aircraft have been severely damaged, and passengers had to deplane and scurry to take refuge in the terminal. This is yet more evidence of the irresponsible conduct of the belligerents."

The Pentagon said Sunday that almost 100 staff at the U.S. Embassy in Khartoum had been evacuated by U.S. forces, alongside "a small number of allied diplomats."

Christopher Maier, the assistant secretary of defense for special operations and low-intensity warfare, said the Pentagon "will continue to work with the State Department to help American citizens who may want to leave Sudan."

"One of those ways is to potentially make the overland routes out of Sudan potentially more viable. So, [the Department of Defense] is at present considering actions that may include use of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities to be able to observe routes and detect threats."

Newsweek has contacted the State Department by email to request comment on the current situation for American citizens still in Sudan.

Satti told Newsweek that the decision of American and other foreign officials to flee is a concerning omen of what is ahead.

"This is a very serious signal," he said. "Targeting foreign diplomats and international humanitarian staff is unprecedented in the history of Sudan and there seems to be predetermined actions to scare away foreign missions and to settle scores with them for the support they provided to democratic change and to popular protests in Sudan."

"This will affect Sudan's relations with, and its standing within, the international community for many years to come. Those actions are a trademark of Omar Hassan al-Bashir's defunct regime and a signal that supporters of that regime are back in action, having been allowed to resurface by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his close collaborators."

"We may be back to the dark days when actions of the former regime considerably tarnished the image of Sudan and caused its isolation from the community of nations."

The immediate outlook appears bleak. Last week, United Nations envoy Volker Perthes said the two sides "are not giving the impression that they want mediation for a peace between them right away."

At least 56 civilians have been killed so far in the clashes, according to the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors. The organization said almost 600 people have been injured, including civilians and fighters.

The World Health Organization says at least 413 people have been killed since fighting erupted on April 15.

A man raises his arm as he drives near Sudanese army soldiers loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, manning a position in the Red Sea city of Port Sudan, on April 20, 2023. -/AFP via Getty Images

Satti said Washington could be pivotal in stabilizing the deepening crisis. "The U.S. government is called upon to lead an international mediation initiative to stop the war in Sudan and can create leverage by teaming up with countries that can play a role in putting pressure on the two sides," he said.

"It can play a leading role in negotiating a ceasefire, seeking ways of organizing the protection of civilians and getting humanitarian assistance to them, as well as in working with the African Union, the UN and other partners for the resumption of a political process that would include the civilians and not be limited to a power-sharing agreement between the military alone."

"The U.S. will also be expected to lead the reconstruction work, which will require immense financial, material and logistical resources," Satti added.