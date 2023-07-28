'Suits' Show Breaks Streaming Record Thanks to Meghan Markle Fascination

Meghan Markle's hit legal drama Suits has set a new streaming record as fans and critics of the duchess alike have tuned in to "see what all the fuss is about," an entertainment expert has told Newsweek.

In new data published on Thursday, it was revealed that for the viewing period June 26 to July 2, over 3.1 billion minutes of the nine-season show were streamed in the U.S., setting a new Nielsen record as the most viewed acquired title for a single week ever.

As well as being available to stream on Peacock, Suits was acquired by Netflix and released to stateside viewers on June 23. The show entered the streaming giant's top 10 list in its first week where it has remained for over a month.

The newfound popularity of the show which attracted on average over one million viewers per episode in its final season when aired by the USA Network in 2019, comes as the public's fascination with one of its leading stars has only increased in the intervening years.

Meghan Markle photographed as Rachel Zane in a promotional image for 'Suits' with co-stars, Sarah Rafferty, Rick Hoffman, and Gabriel Macht. The duchess' public profile has resulted in record viewing figures for the legal drama. NBC UNIVERSAL

Meghan Markle joined the cast of Suits from its pilot episode and was written out of the series in its eighth season, shortly after its 100th episode, as her romantic relationship with Britain's Prince Harry transitioned into a royal engagement.

As the character of paralegal Rachel Zane, Meghan became a regular on TV screens across America and in countries around the world where the show was syndicated (including Britain).

On why the show, which wrapped four years ago, is now be experiencing such a record-breaking revival, entertainment expert and founder of the news site MarkMeets, Mark Boardman, told Newsweek that it could in part be attributed to the "Meghan factor."

"The recent streaming success of drama series Suits is indeed remarkable, especially reaching watch hours of just under 6,000 years in little under one week," he said.

"The show's streaming on both Peacock and later Netflix has undoubtedly contributed to its newfound popularity among a broader audience in the U.S. and worldwide, and I have no doubt that the 'Meghan factor' has played a significant role in attracting viewers to the series."

"Meghan Markle's rise to global fame, particularly after her marriage to Prince Harry, has undeniably raised the profile of the show too with many younger viewers choosing to tune in to see what all the fuss is about if they missed it the first time around," Boardman said.

"Meghan's critics would also be especially curious to see her performances and are intrigued to better understand her persona and assess her level of acting ability, and so this would likely have contributed to the surge in streaming numbers."

Meghan Markle photographed in character as Rachel Zane with 'Suits' co-star Sarah Rafferty who played the character of Donna Paulsen. The show, which wrapped four years ago, is experiencing a record-breaking revival due to the 'Meghan factor', according to an entertainment expert. NBC UNIVERSAL

Viewers of the show, however, will find that Meghan's performance holds its own against the initial draw of royal fascination, Boardman claimed.

"Speaking of Meghan's performance on the show, she received praise from both fans and critics alike for her portrayal of Rachel Zane and I personally feel that whilst she lacks compassion as an actress, she is consistent and was a strong fit for her role in Suits," he said.

"Her acting abilities were integral to the success of the show, which boasted wise casting during its early seasons, even before her royal connection. The show managed to hold its own and secure a commission for its seventh season long before Meghan met Prince Harry."

Despite Suits being popular enough among its viewership to extend to a nine-season run, it failed to scoop any major awards. Only Meghan's co-star Patrick J. Adams secured a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for his role as Mike Ross. The show received one nomination for a People's Choice Award and failed to secure any acknowledgment from Emmy voters.

However, as the streaming numbers show, new viewers are not only tuning in to watch Suits, but they are staying too.

"The show's success is a testament to its engaging storytelling and the performances of its talented cast," Boardman said. "Including Meghan's portrayal of Rachel Zane."

"While the Emmy nominations may have eluded Suits, its impressive streaming numbers and dedicated fan base speak volumes about its enduring appeal in the world of television."

Since leaving the show, Meghan has stated that she has no plans to return to her acting roots, but revealed in 2022 that she has ambitions to develop her burgeoning role behind the camera as a producer.

