Supreme Court Issues Shockingly Popular Ruling on Affirmative Action

The Supreme Court today issued a major decision, saying that affirmative action and the use of race as a factor in college admissions at public and private universities is unconstitutional.

The two cases, centered on Harvard University and the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, were brought forward by Edward Blum's conservative nonprofit organization, Students For Fair Admissions.

Those in support of affirmative action said prior to the ruling that a ruling lessening or eliminating race altogether as a factor in admissions will send ripples across higher education.

The Supreme Court has voted 6-3 to strike down race-conscious admissions at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina (UNC),as part of a major decision that is likely to impact not only diversity across higher education but also government programs, scholarships and financial aid, and hiring practices at private companies.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the opinion issued Thursday that the universities' policies violate the equal protection clause.

The cases Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina and Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard College were brought forward by Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA), a conservative group that wants schools nationwide to immediately stop using race or ethnicity to boost higher education applications.

SFFA argued that Harvard and UNC discriminated against white and Asian American applicants while favoring Black and Latino students.

Previous Supreme Court decisions said that there could be no quotas for students of certain backgrounds and that other factors, like test scores and extracurricular activities, needed to be considered. The practice is already banned in nine states: Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Michigan, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Oklahoma and Washington.

Americans of all political leanings opposed affirmative action, or public and private colleges and universities using race as a factor for admissions.

The U.S. Supreme Court has issued its decision regarding affirmative action being allowed to play a role in admissions at public and private colleges and universities. Race being used as a factor has been opposed by Americans across the political and socioeconomic spectrum, based on polling. iStock / Getty Images

SFFA, a nonprofit membership group of more than 20,000 students and parents, was started by Edward Blum—a conservative who has gone after affirmative action at different universities across the U.S.

He was previously known for recruiting white student Abigail Fisher to sue the University of Texas at Austin after she was denied admission in 2008. The case was litigated in federal courts for years before the Supreme Court ruled against Fisher in a 4-3 verdict in 2016, according to the Texas Tribune.

A former stockbroker who lives on the coast of Maine overlooking Penobscot Bay, according to The Boston Globe, Blum has also focused on eradicating race-based initiatives in other parts of American life, including employment diversity programs, corporate board diversity quotas and government contracting requirements.

Blum declined to comment to Newsweek on Wednesday, instead saying he would remark on the Supreme Court decision in its aftermath. Newsweek reached out to Blum again once the opinion was issued.

"Edward Blum is a wealthy white businessman," Uma Jayakumar, associate professor of higher education at the University of California, Riverside, told Newsweek via phone on Wednesday. "He was a conservative activist on many issues including affirmative action, and he's on a mission to end it. Even his recruitment of Asian American students and white women—he specifically recruits people to raise this issue."

'Censoring life experiences'

Jayakumar was an expert witness in the SFFA v. UNC case, representing the student of color intervenors at UNC in the federal district court in North Carolina. Her testimony, in which she invoked the lingering legacy of segregation and its impacts on on-campus students, helped the university prevail at the district court level.

When the UNC case was appealed by SFFA to the Supreme Court, she became a lead organizer and co-author of an amicus brief in support of race-conscious admissions at UNC that was signed by 1,246 social scientists.

"Affirmative action is looking at race as one of many factors in a holistic review process that is similar to looking at if someone plays a musical instrument, or someone talks about some sort of experience that they've had that shaped their life," she said. "So, it's not being looked at the way SAT or GPA [grade-point average], where it's making a determining factor...Now, it's censoring someone's life experiences in a certain way.

Student writing college or university application. A Pew Research Center survey conducted in March 2022 found that respondents took more stock in high school grades, standardized test scores, community service involvement, first-in-family college students and even athletic ability over race or ethnicity. Tero Vesalainen/Getty Images

"Allowing for the consideration of race in admissions allows for students of color to be their whole selves in the admissions process, and when they're not allowed to, it also signals that they're not welcome to bring their whole selves to the admissions process."

She said data has alluded to students who advocate for affirmative action and have in the past felt isolated due to pervasive experiences either being a "token" minority in a classroom or just generally feeling racially isolated.

After California banned race-conscious admissions in 1996, underrepresented minority enrollment dropped by 50 percent or more at the University of California's most selective campuses and has not kept pace with the state's demographic shifts.

In 1995, 29 percent of the University of California, Los Angeles' (UCLA) enrolled freshmen were underrepresented minority students, compared to 38 percent of public high school graduates. In 2021, 33 percent of freshmen were underrepresented minorities; however, 58 percent of California public high school graduates are underrepresented minorities.

Jayakumar is reminded of the words of former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor: "In order to cultivate a set of leaders with legitimacy in the eyes of the citizenry, it is necessary that the path to leadership be visibly open to talented and qualified individuals of every race and ethnicity."

Current liberal justice Ketanji Brown Jackson—who recused herself from the Harvard case due to her status at the time as a member of the Harvard College Board of Overseers—provided strong oral arguments in the SFFA v. UNC case, Jayakumar said. Jackson essentially stated that if race isn't considered between a Black student and a white student, only the experiences of white students would be considered.

"When race isn't included, white students' experiences continue to be considered but Black students' experiences and legacies are not equally considered or are censored," Jayakumar said.

A warning for all institutions

The University of Michigan has seen a drastic effect on its student body's diversity since statewide voters passed a law in 2006 that banned affirmative action in the state's public universities.

It has led to a decrease in the percentage of Black students at the university, from 7 percent to 4 percent, and a 90 percent drop in Native American students, according to the Michigan Daily.

Evan Caminker, a constitutional law professor at the university, told Newsweek via phone prior to the Supreme Court's decision that he suspected to see the same effects at colleges and universities nationwide as he's seen firsthand at the University of Michigan.

"It's been 16 years of significant investment and effort to use race-neutral alternatives to enhance the diversity of the student population," he said. "The university still finds itself not having recovered from the end of affirmative action...I don't see any reason why that wouldn't occur similarly with both Harvard and UNC and pretty much every private and public school that's selective in its admissions."

There are no good and effective risk-neutral alternatives for highly selective universities to get racial diversity without significantly crowding out other merit-based factors that everybody cares about, he added.

College graduating class. Polls show that Republicans, Democrats and independents all opposed race being taken into consideration when admitting students into private and public colleges and universities. Rattankun Thongbun/Getty Images

Caminker used an example of a school putting a lot of emphasis on low-income students. It would only lead to a finite amount of racial diversity, he said, due to more white people inhabiting society across all income levels than minorities.

"And that's true in the student applicant pool as well," he said. "So, even if you say we're going to target students at the lower levels of socioeconomic status, that doesn't mean you're getting a lot of racial minorities; you're still getting a lot of white students along with racial minorities.

"There just aren't any really good ways without being able to take race directly into account as one factor among many to really target racial diversity. The other problem is that a lot of the race-neutral alternative crowd out focus on other merit factors that we all care about, like leadership skills, hard work and dedication, or work experience."

Whereas states like Texas have focused on high school GPA and students being rewarded for being in the top 10 percent, Caminker argues that it neglects the importance of test scores, essay quality, and other factors that go into education.

"You end up in a situation where you can't use race and you have to use proxies, there aren't great proxies and they minimize the university's ability to focus on important merit-based factors."

Pointing at the Harvard case, he said everyone who is rejected may actually believe they were rejected due to affirmative action—even if affirmative action actually only accounts for a very small percentage of the spaces in the class.

"Harvard may reject 25,000 people, and maybe affirmative action helps 500 people," he said. "So, really, only 500 people are disadvantaged, but all 25,000 people who don't get in think, 'Oh, that could have been me.'"

Caminker relates it to the hypothetical scenario of one parking space being open and 100 drivers fighting over it, only for the space to be reserved for special vehicles and not the general public.

"The reality is, only one car would be parked there and the other 99 would still be circling," he said. "You get 100 people who complained; only one person really has grounds for complaint."

Agreement across all American spectrums

SCOTUSpoll, an annual national survey of Americans' attitudes on the major Supreme Court cases conducted by scholars from Harvard University, Stanford University, and The University of Texas at Austin, found that an average of 69 percent and 74 percent of Republicans, Democrats and independents opposed race being taken into consideration when admitting students into private and public colleges and universities, respectively.

Private Colleges and Universities

The poll, published earlier this month by the New York Times, showed surprisingly sharp consensus among the three political voting blocs. As it pertains to private colleges and universities, 78 percent of Republicans, 72 percent of independents and 58 percent of Democrats opposed affirmative action.

Public Colleges and Universities

Opinions became more fervent when it comes to public colleges and universities, opposed by 88 percent of Republicans, 75 percent of independents and 60 percent of Democrats.

A poll of 1,500 adults conducted by The Economist/YouGov between June 17-20 found that respondents across all spectrums—gender, race, age, income, who they voted for in 2020, political party identification, ideology, living settings—also oppose race being considered as a factor in admissions, broken down by the following statistics:

64 percent of males and 65 percent of females.

71 percent of whites, 47 percent of Blacks and 57 percent of Hispanics.

53 percent between the ages of 18-29; 62 percent between the ages of 30-44; 70 percent between the ages of 45-64; and 71 percent of those aged 65 or older.

65 percent with income levels of $50,000 and below; 67 percent with income levels between $50,000 and $100,000; and 59 percent with income levels exceeding $100,000.

46 percent of Joe Biden voters in 2020, and 86 percent of Donald Trump voters.

48 percent of Democrats, 66 percent of independents, and 81 percent of Republicans.

46 percent of liberals, 65 percent of moderates and 82 percent of conservatives.

58 percent of urban citizens, 68 percent of suburban citizens and 68 percent of rural citizens.

A Pew Research Center survey conducted in March 2022 found that respondents took more stock in high school grades, standardized test scores, community service involvement, first-in-family college students and even athletic ability over race or ethnicity.