Supreme Court Ruling Sparks Fears About Economic Fallout

On October 3, the Supreme Court will hear a challenge against the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, or CFPB, in a case that could potentially declare the agency's work invalid, a move that one lawyer close to the matter told Newsweek could throw a wrench in the financial stability of the U.S. mortgage industry.

The case—Consumer Financial Protection Bureau v Community Financial Services Association—revolves around the question of whether the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals made a mistake in ruling that the way the agency is funded violates the appropriations clause of the U.S. Constitution.

The Community Financial Services Association challenged the CFPB's rule on payday lending that prohibited banks from trying to withdraw funds from borrowers when they miss two consecutive payments due to a lack of cash.

But a brief submitted to the Court from the Mortgage Bankers Association, the National Association of Home Builders and the National Association of Realtors warned the court that a ruling that goes beyond the payday lending issue and questions the constitutionality of the CFPB's rules and regulations could be highly disruptive to the U.S. economy.

People walk on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). A case sitting at the Supreme Court could disrupt the U.S. economy, according to legal experts. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) SPENCER PLATT/GETTY IMAGES

The three organizations are clear to say that their involvement in the case is not in support of either of the parties involved but is simply to warn the Court about the potential ramifications of their ruling.

"[We] submit this brief to highlight the potentially catastrophic consequences that a decision drawing those rules into doubt could have on the mortgage and real-estate markets," the brief reads. "Thus, this Court should take care not to call into question current CFPB regulations, including those governing the real-estate financing industry, which could lead to immediate and intense disruption to the housing market, harming both consumers and the broader economy."

What is the CFPB?

The CFPB emerged from the wreckage of the Great Recession of 2008, with a mandate to act as a protector of consumers against the excesses of the financial industry that had contributed to the worst economic crisis the U.S. had faced since the 1930s.

Its goal, as the Dodd-Frank Act that established it put it, was to "promote the financial stability of the United States."

Since its establishment in 2010, the CFPB has become a key regulator of the mortgage industry on behalf of consumers.

"The industry is now built upon those rules," Robert Loeb, a counsel of record on the brief, told Newsweek. "That has allowed the mortgage industry to move forward, and people follow those rules. They know what they need to do. They've spent billions of dollars in complying with those rules."

Loeb said that their brief was geared to provide the Court with the big picture of what they were about to address so that they don't make a decision that could harm the economy.

"Our brief explains that the mortgage industry and the realty business are a major factor of our economy. Home sales, ability to obtain loans in order to buy and sell homes for people to move into, that's a major portion of our economy," he said. "Even a six-month or 12-month period of time where all that becomes stalled or significantly hampered, could have major drawbacks on our economy. "

The mortgage industry is a $19 trillion industry and is the single largest component of household debt, accounting for over one-third of the total debt held by households, according to data firm Statista.

Loeb suggested that the Court should be careful about the ruling that can affect a sector that touches every level of the economy.

Any disruption of this could be highly damaging to the U.S. economy and if the Court rules in a way that adds a cloud of uncertainty over an agency that helps to regulate it could freeze up the whole industry.

"People would be potentially concerned about moving forward where they don't know the rules of the road," Loeb told Newsweek. "Those rules should remain valid until Congress steps in otherwise, and they should give time to Congress to do so."