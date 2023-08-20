This Is What a Dietitian Really Eats for Breakfast, and It May Surprise You

A perfect diet might seem like an impossibility for many people, especially those who don't have the time to labor over complicated and nutritious recipes every day.

However, registered dietitian Kylie Sakaida, 27, is on a mission to show people that a healthy diet can look different for every person and hopes "to make nutrition less intimidating" by removing the rules and incorporating more freedom into cooking.

"I'm hoping to show people that nutrition advice isn't about strict do's and don'ts, like labeling certain foods as bad or insisting that only consuming specific superfoods leads to optimal health," she told Newsweek.

Sakaida, who lives in Los Angeles, regularly shares her recipes on social media (nutritionbykylie on TikTok), many of which are simple meals requiring very little effort. Her videos also aim to show the wide range of foods she enjoys and point out that a balanced diet doesn't have to be restrictive.

A stock image shows breakfast waffles topped with a mix of berries. Registered dietitian Kylie Sakaida says that a nutritious diet doesn't have to be restricted or boring. bhofack2/Getty Images

When many people think of a healthy breakfast, they might consider eggs, avocado or granola. But Sakaida has shown that even waffles can be a healthy start to the day.

She said: "I may eat waffles a few times a month, especially during busier months when popping one in the toaster is the quickest and most convenient option.

"When considering a healthy diet, it's important to focus on the overall balance rather than evaluating its individual components," she continued. "While waffles may be seen as unhealthy due to potential added sugar, they can still be combined with other nutrient-dense foods to enhance the overall nutritional value of a meal.

"I like to mix Greek yogurt, peanut butter, honey and cinnamon to make a spread for my waffles, before topping it off with nuts and some syrup to make it higher in protein and tastier. But I'll also occasionally just have it with some fruit and syrup," she said.

The waffles recipe was shared on Sakaida's TikTok page in March, and it gained over 5.1 million views as well as 868,000 likes. Many TikTokers were delighted to see that such a quick and delicious breakfast could be consumed in a healthy way.

A key point that Sakaida has learned is that "not every meal has to be perfect," and when it comes to eating healthily, variety has to be factored in.

The dietitian doesn't want people to think that a balanced diet should always be health-conscious, organic, expensive and time-consuming. Sakaida acknowledges that sometimes a quick and simple dish is the only option. So rather than avoiding anything unhealthy, she looks for how she can balance it out instead.

"My favorite advice for people who are hoping to eat healthier is to focus on what you can add instead of what you can subtract," she said. "For example, if you're having pizza, add vegetables like bell peppers, spinach, mushrooms and eggplant to increase the fiber and nutrient content of the meal.

"If you're having cereal, add milk for more protein and nuts for some healthy fats. It's all about finding realistic ways to enhance the nutrient density of meals you already enjoy.

"I'm not suggesting that waffles are objectively the healthiest choice or that this particular meal is the most nutrient-dense option available. Rather, it's about recognizing that completely avoiding unhealthy foods may not always be practical or beneficial," she said.

Quick and Easy Meals During the Week

One mantra that Sakaida lives by says: Have a mixed diet. This means she mixes up her meals. She certainly doesn't eat waffles every single morning. Instead, she prioritizes fiber and protein in all her meals, freeing her up to experiment with new recipes.

"I personally try to prioritize protein and fiber since they're the two components of the diet that can be easy to forget. Protein is essential for building and repairing tissues, supporting muscle development and recovery, promoting feelings of fullness and aiding in nutrient absorption," she said.

"Oftentimes, many people may not feel properly full after a meal, and it's typically because they're lacking protein.

"Adequate fiber is important because it promotes regular digestion, supports heart health and promotes a healthy gut microbiome. I strongly prefer making quick and easy meals during the week but will experiment with longer recipes when I have the time."

@nutritionbykylie What I ate for breakfast and why Instead of posting what I ate in a day, I feel like it would be more helpful to explain what I ate for a certain meal and why Though I may make high protein waffles, I sometimes crave classic frozen waffles that reminds me of my favorite Sunday morning breakfast during my childhood. Though they’re typically thought of as an unhealthy food due to its carbohydrate and added sugar content, they can be an affordable base to a more balanced, sweet meal! Waffle spread: - 1/3 cup Greek yogurt (you can add more if you want more protein) - 1 tbsp peanut butter - 1/2 tsp honey - Cinnamon #dietitian #wieiad #nutrition ♬ original sound - Kylie, MS, RD, LDN

The recommended amount of protein depends on body composition. Adult men typically need around 56 grams a day, while adult women need around 46 grams daily, according to WebMD. Women who are pregnant or breastfeeding require even more protein in their diet and are encouraged to consume around 71 grams a day.

It can be difficult to know how much protein you're getting. Three ounces of cooked turkey or chicken amount to 19 grams of protein, while 6 ounces of Greek yogurt is around 17 grams, according to Harvard Medical School. Milk is another great source of protein, with one cup having 8 grams. One egg has around 6 grams of protein.

Going Against the Conventional Wisdom

When Sakaida first started sharing her advice, she was nervous about going against the traditional advice and wasn't sure how well it would be perceived. But she said she's built up a positive community of food lovers, and those early fears soon vanished.

"Growing up, my diet wasn't particularly healthy. I didn't have the same access to nutritious foods and relied heavily on fast food," she said.

Kylie Sakaida hopes to make nutritious eating seem more simple and attainable by getting rid of daunting rules. @nutritionbykylie

"During my training, I often felt disheartened because I didn't fit the perceived dietitian mold. This mold portrayed an image of someone who is extremely health-conscious, always meal-preps and seems to have their life perfectly together. At least, that's what it looked like online.

"Initially, I hesitated to share recipes and food videos online because I feared criticism for not consistently consuming the healthiest foods or relying on convenience options. However, to my surprise, I received numerous comments and messages from people who were in a similar boat," she said.

Since Sakaida became a regular TikTok creator, many followers have "expressed their appreciation for the practical advice" that she shares to make nutritious eating feel more attainable.

"There is never a shortage of questions about nutrition tips and meal ideas. I always try to make videos on topics I receive a lot of comments and messages about," she said.

Is there a health issue that's worrying you? Let us know via health@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured in Newsweek.