How To Avoid the 'Post-Lunch Slump' in Energy, From a Dietician

The post-lunch slump is a feeling that many people can relate to. After beginning the day brimming with energy, it's easy to feel deflated and in need of a pick-me-up after a few hours have passed since that initial morning boost. Post-lunch energy dips not only leave you feeling sluggish physically and mentally, but they can also reduce your productivity levels at work, home or with a packed schedule on the go.

A whopping 40 percent of American adults feel sleepy at least occasionally and argue that this sleepiness interferes with their daily activities, including nearly a quarter who say this happens often or sometimes, revealed the National Sleep Foundation in a 2020 report.

While some people may feel this way often, there are strategies that can be employed to keep our energy levels up for a more enjoyable and productive afternoon. Newsweek spoke with board-certified sports dietetics specialist Kelly Jones to learn why this post-lunch slump happens and what we can do about it.

Jones' first word of warning is that people should watch what they're actually eating for lunch in the first place, because whatever they're consuming will have an undeniable impact on their energy levels for the rest of the day.

Watch What You Eat for Lunch

A composite stock of two women looking exhausted. A sports dietetics specialist spoke with Newsweek about why our energy levels tend to take a nosedive after noon, and what we can do about it. Jacob Lund/Getty; Fizkes/Getty

"If you're feeling low in energy within 30 minutes to one hour after a meal, you may have eaten a lunch that is inadequate in total energy, or that has a poor balance of protein, fat, and fiber rich carbohydrates," Jones told Newsweek.

"If you choose a salad with leafy greens and a lean protein source, for example, your blood sugar may not rise enough to provide adequate energy to your brain so that it's back to a pre-meal state soon after eating."

"On the other hand, if you choose a lunch rich in carbohydrates, but low in protein, fat and fiber, your blood sugar may rise too quickly only to fall soon after. In either case, the low blood sugar signals to your brain that you don't have the energy available for optimal physical and mental function," she added.

The specialist says that eating a lunch that is excessive in energy can also, contrary to popular belief, leave people feeling fatigued after they've finished their meal. "It's normal for more blood to rush to your digestive tract post-meal to pick up and deliver nutrients around the body," she explained. However, an intake of food much greater than what your body needs can shift blood flow away from the brain and muscles for longer than ideal, contributing to fatigue.

To avoid these energy dips, Jones suggests people focus on "nutrient timing," which she defines as placing an emphasis on the specific times during a day that you are eating a certain food, and make smart food choices overall. The diet specialist advises to apply this approach first thing in the morning.

"By eating a balanced breakfast with energy from carbohydrates and fat as well as protein, you'll be less likely to have intense cravings throughout the day and feel the need to overeat at lunch," Jones said.

Some quick options for a well-rounded breakfast include oatmeal made with chia seeds and topped with nut butter and fruit, hard boiled eggs with avocado toast, or a nut and seed bar paired with an apple to be eaten on the go.

The balanced blend of carbohydrates, fat and protein in these options is essential for sustaining energy so that you aren't overly hungry by lunch time, and can make a more reasonable decision about what and how much of it to eat.

Next, Jones recommends that people prone to the post-lunch slump ensure that their lunch does contain energy from carbohydrates along with protein, fat and fiber too.

Stay Hydrated and Remember To Exercise

"If you love a mixed greens salad with salmon, add some quinoa or cubed sweet potatoes," she suggests.

"If you've packed leftover pasta, add peas for fiber along with chicken or white beans for protein. These nutrient combinations will provide you with a steady release of energy into the bloodstream for sustained productivity throughout the afternoon."

Aside from the balance of our meals, staying hydrated, focusing on healthy sleep habits and prioritizing exercise can all help sustain our energy levels throughout the day too. Just a 2 percent loss of body fluid can result in cognitive declines, Jones explains, so be sure to drink plenty of water throughout the day to prevent thirst, especially when it's hot outside. Choosing more fluid rich foods such as fruits and vegetables helps too, according to Jones.

If you don't already take time for fitness or a workout before or after the working day, incorporate a short burst of physical activity shortly after eating a heavier meal. A short walk or some low-intensity dynamic stretches can help deliver energy into your cells more steadily while also increasing blood flow to the muscles and brain to energize them.

Don't Worry Too Much, You May Just Be Hungry!

While it's important to try and elevate your diet and be mindful of the foods that you're consuming because they impact on your energy levels and so much more, if you do find your energy dropping two to three hours after lunch, that is completely normal and it may just be a physical sign of hunger. Jones has a quick solution for this.

"Whether your brain is using energy in the office or your muscles are in an active job, or even just as a parent at home, having a balanced afternoon snack helps maintain your energy level throughout the afternoon and might reduce chances of late night eating or a large dinner," Jones said.

Some easy balanced afternoon snack ideas include a handful of nuts with a mandarin, pre-cut fresh veggies paired with roasted edamame, a banana with peanut butter or a granola bar. These delicious snacks provide energy without the pending crash due to the moderate amounts of fat, fiber and protein in them.

"By focusing on timing throughout the day, you won't be distracted by hunger or worried about whether you'll make it to dinner," Jones added.

