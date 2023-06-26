Suspect Christopher Ferguson Arrested in Deaths of Three Elderly Victims

A suspect has been apprehended after a husband, wife and her mother were all found dead in their home in what authorities described as a brutal attack.

Newton resident Christopher Ferguson, 41, was arrested at roughly 7:30 p.m. on Monday in connection with the slayings, which rocked the Massachusetts city and prompted local police to issue an alert on Sunday urging residents to lock their doors, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said at a press conference following the arrest.

Bruno D'Amore, 74, Gilda "Jill" D'Amore, 73, and her mother Lucia Arpino, 97, were found dead by a close friend on Sunday morning after the D'Amores were late to a church service, Ryan said.

Ferguson has been initially charged with one count of murder because only Jill D'Amore's autopsy had been completed at the time of his arrest and was ruled a homicide, Ryan said, adding that he is also charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and burglary. She said he will likely face additional charges after the autopsies of Bruno D'Amore and Arpino are conducted on Tuesday.

"It is my expectation that following those additional autopsies, Mr. Ferguson will face additional charges for the other individuals," Ryan said.

Investigators said the victims were found with "stab wounds and blunt trauma" shortly after 10 a.m. on Sunday.

A neighbor and close friend of the family went to their home on Broadway in the city's Nonantum neighborhood after the D'Amores failed to arrive for a 10 a.m. mass at Our Lady of Help of Christians where they were being honored for celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Ryan said the friend called 911 at 10:10 a.m. and the family was pronounced dead around 10:20 a.m. The district attorney described the gruesome crime scene, saying there were "signs of a struggle" and shared details on the "tragic deaths." She said Jill D'Amore suffered more than 30 "traumatic" injuries.

The D'Amores leave behind three children and five grandchildren, according to local outlet NBC10 Boston.

Police believe the attack on the family was random and are unsure of the motive.

"At this time, we know of no established connection between the family members and Mr. Ferguson," Ryan said during the news conference, which was also streamed live on her Twitter account.

Our Lady of Help of Christians is planning to hold memorial mass on Tuesday night.