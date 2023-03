Congress approved a rollback of financial regulations in 2018 that may have contributed to the failure of Silicon Valley Bank.

The bill axed regulatory requirements for regional banks with less than $250 billion in assets.

Democratic Representative Ro Khanna has criticized the bill on Twitter, saying too many Democrats voted in favor of it.

Republicans and Democrats in both chambers of Congress approved a rollback of financial regulations in 2018 that may have contributed to the failure of Silicon Valley Bank.

Bipartisan majorities in the House of Representatives and the Senate approved S. 2155, which axed regulatory requirements for regional banks with less than $250 billion in assets and was signed by then-President Donald Trump, meaning such banks did not need to submit to stress testing.

There has been renewed focus on the bill after Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), a regional bank based in California's Silicon Valley tech corridor, collapsed on Friday after its customers initiated a run on their deposits.

The bill made changes to the earlier Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, which had been signed by then-President Barack Obama in 2010, and required banks with more than $50 billion in assets to submit to stress testing.

SVB had over $200 billion in assets by the end of 2022 and was one of the 20 largest banks in the U.S.

Democratic Representative Ro Khanna highlighted the legislation on Twitter on Monday, saying that "Too many Dems voted yes" at the time.

"The run on SVB is a reminder of the need to impose strong financial regulations on banks. The Republican Party succeeded in passing the bill eviscerating Dodd-Frank against the warnings of progressives like myself and @BernieSanders," Khanna said.

The bill passed the Senate on March 14, 2018 by a vote of 67 to 31, with 17 Democrats approving the legislation. The bill passed the House on May 22, 2018 by a vote of 258 to 159, with 33 Democrats voting in favor of it.

Here is a full list of lawmakers who voted for the legislation. Some of those who voted in favor of the rollback have since left office.

Senate

Lamar Alexander (R-TN)

John Barrasso (R-WY)

Michael Bennet (D-CO)

Roy Blunt (R-MO)

John Boozman (R-AR)

Richard Burr (R-NC)

Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)

Tom Carper (D-DE)

Bill Cassidy (R-LA)

Thad Cochran (R-MS)

Susan Collins (R-ME)

Chris Coons (D-DE)

Bob Corker (R-TN)

John Cornyn (R-TX)

Tom Cotton (R-AR)

Mike Crapo (R-ID)

Ted Cruz (R-TX)

Steve Daines (R-MT)

Joe Donnelly (D-IN)

Mike Enzi (R-WY)

Joni Ernst (R-IA)

Deb Fischer (R-NE)

Jeff Flake (R-AZ)

Cory Gardner (R-CO)

Lindsey Graham (R-SC)

Chuck Grassley (R-IA)

Maggie Hassan (D-NH)

Orrin Hatch (R-UT)

Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND)

Dean Heller (R-NV)

John Hoeven (R-ND)

Jim Inhofe (R-OK)

Johnny Isakson (R-GA)

Ron Johnson (R-WI)

Doug Jones (D-AL)

Tim Kaine (D-VA)

John Kennedy (R-LA)

Angus King (I-ME)

James Lankford (R-OK)

Mike Lee (R-UT)

Joe Manchin (D-WV)

Claire McCaskill (D-MO)

Mitch McConnell (R-KY)

Jerry Moran (R-KS)

Lisa Murkowski (R-AK)

Bill Nelson (D-FL)

Rand Paul (R-KY)

David Perdue (R-GA)

Gary Peters (D-MI)

Rob Portman (R-OH)

James Risch (R-ID)

Pat Roberts (R-KS)

Mike Rounds (R-SD)

Marco Rubio (R-FL)

Ben Sasse (R-NE)

Tim Scott (R-SC)

Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH)

Richard Shelby (R-AL)

Debbie Stabenow (D-MI)

Dan Sullivan (R-AK)

Jon Tester (D-MT)

John Thune (R-SD)

Thom Tillis (R-NC)

Pat Toomey (R-PA)

Mark Warner (D-VA)

Roger Wicker (R-MS)

Todd Young (R-IN)

House of Representatives

Ralph Abraham, Republican, Louisiana

Robert Aderholt, Republican, Alabama

Rick Allen, Republican, Georgia

Justin Amash, Republican, Michigan

Mark Amodei, Republican, Nevada

Jodey Arrington, Republican, Texas

Brian Babin, Republicanm Texas

Don Bacon, Republican, Nebraska

Jim Banks, Republican, Indiana

Lou Barletta, Republican, Pennsylvania

Andy Barr, Republican, Kentucky

Joe Barton, Republican, Texas

Ami Bera, Democrat, California

Jack Bergman, Republican, Michigan

Andy Biggs, Republican, Arizona

Gus M. Bilirakis, Republican, Florida

Sandford D. Bishop, Democrat, Georgia

Michael Dean Bishop, Republican, Michigan

Robert Bishop, Republican, Utah

Marsha Blackburn, Republican Tennessee

Rod Blum, Republican, Iowa

Lisa Blunt Rochester, Democrat, Delaware

Mike Bost, Republican, Illinois

Kevin Brady, Republican, Texas

David Brat, Republican, Virginia

Mo Brooks, Republican, Alabama

Susan Brooks, Republican, Indiana

Vern Buchanan, Republica, Florida

Ken Buck, Republican, Colorado

Larry Bucshon, Republican, Indiana

Tedd Budd, Republican, North Carolina

Michael Burgess, Republican, Texas

Bradley Byrne, Republican Alabama

Ken Calvert, Republican, California

André Carson, Democrat, Indiana

John Carter, Republican, Texas

Steve Chabot, Republican, Ohio

Liz Cheney, Republican, Wyoming

Mike Coffman, Republican, Colorado

Tom Cole, Republican, Oklahoma

Doug Collins, Republican, Georgia

Chris Collins, Republican, New York

James Comer, Republican, Kentucky

Barbara Comstock, Republican, Virginia

Michael Conaway, Republican, Texas

Paul Cook, Republican, California

J. Luis Correa, Democrat, California

Jim Costa, Democrat, California

Ryan Costello, Republican, Pennsylvania

Kevin Cramer, Republican, North Dakota

Eric A. Crawford, Republican, Arkansas

Henry Cuellar, Democrat, Texas

John Culberson, Republican, Texas

Carlos Curbelo, Republican, Florida

John R. Curtis, Republican, Utah

Warren Davidson, Republican, Ohio

Danny Davis, Democrat, Illinois

Rodney Davis, Republican, Illinois

John Delaney, Democrat, Maryland

Jeff Denham, Republican, California

Ron DeSantis, Republican, Florida

Scott DesJarlais, Republican, Tennessee

Mario Diaz-Balart, Republican, Florida

Daniel M. Donovan, Republican, New York

Sean Duffy, Republican, Wisconsin

Jeff Duncan, Republican, South Carolina

John J. Duncan, Republican, Tennessee

Neal P. Dunn, Republican, Florida

Tom Emmer, Republican, Minnesota

Ron Estes, Republican, Kansas

John F. Faso, Republican, New York

Drew Ferguson, Republican, Georgia

Brian Fitzpatrick, Republican, Pennsylvania

Charles Fleischmann, Republican, Tennessee

Bill Flores, Republican, Texas

Jeff Fortenberry, Republica, Nebraska

Bill Foster, Democrat, Illinois

Virginia Foxx, Republican, North Carolina

Matt Gaetz, Republican Florida

Mike Gallagher, Republican, Wisconsin

Thomas Garrett, Republican, Virginia

Greg Gianforte, Republican Montana

Bob Gibbs, Republican, Ohio

Louie Gohmert, Republican Texas

Vicente Gonzalez, Democrat, Texas

Robert Goodlatte, Republican, Virginia

Paul Gosar, Republican Arizona

Josh Gottheimer, Democrat, New Jersey

Trey Gowdy Republican South Carolina

Kay Granger, Republican, Texas

Tom Graves, Republican, Georgia

Garret Graves, Republican, Louisiana

Sam Graves, Republican, Missouri

H. Morgan Griffith, Republican, Virginia

Glenn Grothman, Republican, Wisconsin

Brett Guthrie, Republican, Kentucky

Karen Handel, Republican, Georgia

Gregg Harper, Republican, Mississippi

Andy Harris, Republican, Maryland

Vicky Hartzler, Republican, Missouri

Alcee Lamar Hastings, Democrat, Florida

Jeb Hensarling, Republican, Texas

Jaime Herrera Beutler, Republican, Washington

Jody B. Hice, Republican, Georgia

French Hill, Republican, Arkansas

James A. Himes, Democrat, Connecticut

George E.B. Holding, Republican, North Carolina

Joseph Hollingsworth, Republican, Indiana

Richard Hudson, Republican, North Carolina

Bill Huizenga, Republican, Michigan

Randy Hultgren, Republican, Illinois

Duncan Hunter, Republican, California

William Hurd, Republican, Texas

Darrell Issa, Republican, California

Lynn Jenkins, Republican, Kansas

Evan Jenkins, Republican, West Virginia

Mike Johnson, Republican, Louisiana

Bill Johnson, Republican, Ohio

Sam Johnson, Republican, Texas

Jim Jordan, Republican Ohio

David Joyce, Republican, Ohio

John Katko, Republican, New York

Trent Kelly, Republican, Mississippi

Mike Kelly, Republican, Pennsylvania

Ron Kind, Democrat, Wisconsin

Steve King, Republican, Iowa

Peter T. King, Republican, New York

Adam Kinzinger, Republican, Illinois

Steve Knight, Republican, California

Ann M. Kuster, Democrat, New Hampshire

David Kustoff, Republican, Tennessee

Raúl R. Labrador, Republican, Idaho

Darin LaHood, Republican, Illinois

Doug LaMalfa, Republican, California

Doug Lamborn, Republican, Colorado

Leonard Lance, Republican, New Jersey

Rick Larsen, Democra, Washington

Robert Latta, Republican, Ohio

Alfred Lawson, Democrat, Florida

Debbie Lesko, Republican Arizona

Jason Mark Lewis, Republican, Minnesota

Frank LoBiondo, Republican, New Jersey

Billy Long, Republican, Missouri

Barry Loudermilk, Republican, Georgia

Mia Love, Republican, Utah

Frank Lucas, Republican, Oklahoma

Blaine Luetkemeyer, Republican, Missouri

Thomas Charles MacArthur, Republican, New Jersey

Sean Maloney, Democrat, New York

Kenny Marchant, Republican, Texas

Thomas A. Marino, Republican, Pennsylvania

Roger Wayne Marshall, Republican, Kansas

Thomas Massie, Republican Kentucky

Brian Mast, Republican, Florida

Kevin McCarthy, Republican, California

Michael McCaul, Republican, Texas

Tom McClintock, Republican, California

Patrick McHenry, Republican, North Carolina

David McKinley, Republican, West Virginia

Cathy McMorris Rodgers, Republican, Washington

Martha McSally, Republican, Arizona

Mark Meadows, Republican, North Carolina

Luke Messer, Republican, Indiana

Paul Mitchell, Republican, Michigan

John Moolenaar, Republican, Michigan

Alexander Mooney, Republican, West Virginia

Markwayne Mullin, Republican, Oklahoma

Stephanie Murphy, Democrat, Florida

Dan Newhouse, Republican, Washington

Kristi Noem, Republican, South Dakota

Richard Nolan, Democrat, Minnesota

Ralph Norman, Republican, South Carolina

Devin Nunes, Republican, California

Thomas C. O'Halleran, Democrat, Arizona

Pete Olson, Republican, Texas

Steven Palazzo, Republican, Mississippi

Gary Palmer, Republican, Alabama

Erik Paulsen, Republican, Minnesota

Scott Perry, Republican, Pennsylvania

Scott H. Peters, Democrat, California

Collin Peterson, Democrat, Minnesota

Robert Pittenger, Republican, North Carolina

Ted Poe, Republican, Texas

Bruce Poliquin, Republican, Maine

Bill Posey, Republican, Florida

John Ratcliffe, Republican, Texas

Thomas Reed, Republican, New York

David Reichert, Republican, Washington

Jim Renacci, Republican, Ohio

Kathleen Maura Rice, Democrat, New York

Tom Rice, Republican, South Carolina

Martha Roby, Republican, Alabama

David P. Roe, Republican, Tennessee

Mike Rogers, Republican, Alabama

Dana Rohrabacher, Republican, California

Todd Rokita, Republican, Indiana

Francis Rooney, Republican, Florida

Thomas J. Rooney, Republican, Florida

Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, Republican, Florida

Peter Roskam, Republican, Illinois

Dennis Ross, Republican, Florida

Keith Rothfus, Republican, Pennsylvania

David Rouzer, Republican, North Carolina

Edward Royce, Republican, California

Steve Russell, Republican, Oklahoma

John H. Rutherford, Republican, Florida

Mark Sanford, Republican, South Carolina

Steve Scalise, Republican, Louisiana

Bradley Scott Schneider, Democrat, Illinois

Kurt Schrader, Democrat, Oregon

David Schweikert, Republican, Arizona

Austin Scott, Republican, Georgia

David Scott, Democrat, Georgia

Frank James Sensenbrenner, Republican, Wisconsin

Pete Sessions, Republican, Texas

Terri A. Sewell, Democrat, Alabama

John M. Shimkus, Republican, Illinois

Bill Shuster, Republican, Pennsylvania

Michael K. Simpson, Republican, Idaho

Kyrsten Sinema, Democrat, Arizona

Adrian Smith, Republican, Nebraska

Christopher H. Smith, Republican, New Jersey

Lamar Seeligson Smith, Republican, Texas

Lloyd Smucker, Republican, Pennsylvania

Elise Stefanik, Republican, New York

Chris Stewart, Republican, Utah

Thomas Suozzi, Democratic, New York

Scott William Taylor, Republican, Virginia

Claudia Tenney, Republican, New York

Glenn Thompson, Republican, Pennsylvania

William McClellan Thornberry, Republican, Texas

Scott Tipton, Republican, Colorado

David A. Trott, Republican Michigan

Michael R. Turner, Republican, Ohio

Fred Upton, Republican, Michigan

David Valadao, Republican, California

Marc A. Veasey, Democrat, Texas

Filemon Vela, Democrat, Texas

Ann Wagner, Republican, Missouri

Tim Walberg, Republican, Michigan

Greg Walden, Republican, Oregon

Bradley Mark Walker, Republican, North Carolina

Jackie Walorski, Republican, Indiana

Mimi Walters, Republican, California

Randy Weber, Republican, Texas

Daniel Webster, Republican, Florida

Brad Wenstrup, Republican, Ohio

Bruce Westerman, Republican, Arkansas

Roger Williams, Republican, Texas

Joe Wilson, Republican, South Carolina

Robert J. Wittman, Republican, Virginia

Steve Womack, Republican, Arkansas

Rob Woodall, Republican, Georgia

Kevin Yoder, Republican, Kansas

Ted Yoho, Republican, Florida

Donald Edwin Young, Republican, Alaska

David Young, Republican, Iowa

Lee Zeldin, Republican, New York