Alabama could soon elect its first trans state representative, with Birmingham-based Sylvia Swayne running for the vacant role in the state House District 55.

The district, which includes part of Birmingham, will soon hold a special election to fill the seat left empty by former state Rep. Fred Plump, a Democrat who resigned in May, during his first year in office.

Plump left the role on May 23, after pleading guilty to federal charges, one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of obstruction of justice.

A person walks past a transgender flag during The TransFest 2023 in the Queens borough of New York City on July 29, 2023. Alabama could soon elect its first trans state representative. LEONARDO MUNOZ/AFP via Getty Images

A month later, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey set a date for the special election to replace him for January 9, 2024. The special primary will be held on September 26, while the primary run-off is set for October 24.

Among the candidates hoping to take Plump's role is Swayne, a Montgomery-born 26-year-old Democrat and a fresh face to Alabama politics. She's the first trans woman to run for state office in Alabama, and could make history if elected.

"We have tolerated a political climate of division for far too long, and it's time to create opportunity through unity—for ALL Alabamians," Swayne posted on Instagram last week, announcing her campaign for the House district.

"The Alabama we see running this state isn't the Alabama I know and love, and I want to work alongside the people of District 55 to create a better Alabama for all of us, no matter who we are or where we come from," she added.

In a recent interview with Al.com, Swayne, a trans woman raised by a single mother after the passing of her father, a master sergeant in the U.S. air force, when she was eight, said that she doesn't want to consider herself the trans candidate.

"But I do recognize the historical element of my campaign and my candidacy," she told the news website. "It certainly informs my perspective. It's not something I'm afraid to talk about. It's who I am."

She added the reason she's running is because "there's a culture of political division that is not only in this state but across the country. And it's not just affecting trans people, it's affecting all sorts of people."

A Gen Zer herself, Swayne said she wants to help empower young people and young voters "to stop shrugging their shoulders when anything bad happens in Alabama."

Swayne is a graduate of the University of Alabama and worked in the tech industry for about five years, managing customer service quality analysts for a company in Birmingham, where she lives.

The other Democratic candidates running for the special primary are Kenneth Coachman, Travis Hendrix, Ves Marable, Cara McClure, Phyllis E. Oden-Jones and Antwon Bernard Womack.

Newsweek contacted Sylvia Swayne for comment by email on Tuesday.