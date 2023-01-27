Synagogue Shooting Leaves Seven Dead, Three Wounded in Jerusalem

Seven people were killed Friday in Jerusalem after a gunman opened fire on Israelis as they exited a synagogue.

The attack at first killed five people and injured five others, including an elderly woman and a teenage boy. The Times of Israel later reported that two of the injured had died, bringing the death total to seven.

It was one of the deadliest attacks in Israel in years, the Associated Press said, and came amid rising tensions and violence between Palestinians and Israelis, which both consider Jerusalem their capital city.

The shooting occurred only a day after nine Palestinians were killed by an Israeli raid on a Palestinian refugee camp in the West Bank. The West Bank has been subject to ongoing attacks from the Israeli military in an "anti-terrorism offensive" that began last year, according to the BBC.

According to the AP, the gunman was "neutralized," and The Times of Israel reported that police shot and killed the attacker.

The Times of Israel said the gunman arrived by car, opened fire and then fled the scene. He encountered law enforcement during his escape, and when he reportedly fired at them, police killed him. A handgun was seized from the gunman.

After the shooting, it was reported that Palestinians celebrated the attack, passing out desserts. Other Palestinians marched in protest against the Israeli attack in the West Bank.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.