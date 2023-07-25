News

What Barack and Michelle Obama Have Said About Tafari Campbell's Death

By
News Obama Barack Obama Michelle Obama Martha's Vineyard

Former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, have said they are heart-broken after the body of their personal chef was recovered from a coastal pond on the south shore of Martha's Vineyard.

The search for father-of-two Tafari Campbell, 45, was launched after another paddleboarder reported seeing him struggling to stay afloat before disappearing under the waters of Edgartown Great Pond on the Massachusetts island on Sunday evening. Despite a huge rescue operation, involving multiple agencies, the search proved fruitless and was paused later that night. Campbell's body was found the next morning.

Massachusetts State Police (MSP) confirmed the paddleboarder's identity later on Monday, revealing he had been employed by the Obamas. The couple released a joint-statement describing Campbell as a "beloved part of our family."

"When we first met him, he was a talented sous chef at the White House—creative and passionate about food, and its ability to bring people together," the couple said. "In the years that followed, we got to know him as a warm, fun, extraordinarily kind person who made all of our lives a little brighter.

Grieving Obamas
Then-U.S. President Barack Obama wipes away tears as he sits next to First Lady Michelle Obama at the funeral service for equality champion Dorothy Height in April 2010. This week, the couple are mourning the loss of their personal chef Tafari Campbell. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

"That's why, when we were getting ready to leave the White House, we asked Tafari to stay with us, and he generously agreed. He's been part of our lives ever since, and our hearts are broken that he's gone."

Campbell had reportedly been paddleboarding near the Obamas' Martha's Vineyard mansion, although MSP confirmed they were not home at the time. The news of Campbell's link to the power couple sparked a wave of right-wing conspiracy theories online, despite commentators failing to offer any evidence that the official account of the tragedy was incorrect in any way.

The alarm was raised at 7:46 p.m. Sunday after authorities received reports that a paddleboarder was in trouble on the pond—a huge 890-acre expanse of water.

MSP said he "had gone into the water, appeared to briefly struggle to stay on the surface, and then submerged and did not resurface."

Police teams were joined by the island's fire departments, the Coast Guard and the Dukes County Sheriff's Department. Divers were deployed to search the pond, while helicopter crews searched overhead and boat teams deployed sonar to try to find the missing man, but authorities were forced to suspend the search overnight.

A statement released by MSP on Monday revealed that it had ended tragically.

"Shortly before 10 AM the body of the missing paddle boarder was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond by Massachusetts State Police divers," the statement began. "MSP Underwater Recovery Unit divers made the recovery after the victim's body was located by a Massachusetts Environmental Police Officers [sic] deploying side-scan sonar from a boat [...]

"The recovery was made approximately 100 feet from shore at a depth of about eight feet.

"The investigation into the fatality is being conducted by the State Police Detective Unit for the Cape and Islands District and Edgartown Police."

Campbell's name was not released at that time, but a further MSP update on Monday added: "The paddle boarder who was recovered from Edgartown Great Road today is identified as Tafari Campbell, 45 [...] of Dumfries, Virginia. Mr. Campbell was employed by former President Obama and was visiting Martha's Vineyard at the time of his passing. President and Mrs. Obama were not present at the residence at the time of the accident."

Newsweek has reached out to MSP by email for further information and comment and has also approached the Obama's for further comment through their office's website.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 28
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 28
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC