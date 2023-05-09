News

Talk of Tucker Carlson's Twitter Show Prompts Invite From Musk to 'Left'

By
News Elon Musk Twitter Tucker Carlson Fox News

Twitter CEO Elon Musk responded to the news of Tucker Carlson's plans for a new show on his social media platform, saying he hopes this encourages more content creators, "particularly from the left," to join Twitter.

Carlson, the right-wing firebrand who served as the longtime host of Tucker Carlson Tonight, was fired by Fox News last month, shocking conservatives. While his highly rated show bolstered his profile among the right, he faced mounting backlash, with critics accusing him of spreading misinformation on a number of issues, including the 2020 presidential election and the Russia-Ukraine war.

The divisive host says he won't be off the air for long, as he revealed plans on Tuesday to relaunch his show on Twitter, which he praised as being one of the only media platforms to allow free speech in a video announcing his new show.

"Twitter has long served as a place where our national conversation incubates and develops. Twitter is not a partisan site. Everyone is allowed here," Carlson said.

Newsweek has reached out via Twitter and email to representatives for Musk and Carlson.

Elon Musk on Tucker Carlson
Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, left, and Twitter CEO Elon Musk, right, are pictured. Musk responded to Carlson’s announcement that he plans to air his new show on Twitter by encouraging more content creators to join his platform, "particularly from the left." Jason Koerner, Justin Sullivan/Getty

Details about Carlson's planned Twitter show, including the launch date, are unclear, though he said he would be providing updates in the near future.

Musk, who purchased Twitter in October in a $44 billion takeover, vowed to restore "free speech" on one of the world's biggest social media platforms. In the following months, the new owner confronted a slew of setbacks, including several companies ending advertising deals, and credibility issues after numerous complaints of impersonation accounts after allowing users to buy its blue verification checkmark.

Read more

While responding to the Carlson announcement, Musk said he wanted to be clear that Twitter and the host have not signed a deal, adding that the outspoken media personality is subject to the same rules as all content creators.

"On this platform, unlike the one-way street of broadcast, people are able to interact, critique and refute whatever is said," Musk said in a Twitter response to Carlson's video. "I hope that many others, particularly from the left, also choose to be content creators on this platform."

Despite support for Carlson's new endeavor, not all were enthused. Many Twitter users slammed Musk, including journalist Aaron Rupar, who said in a tweet that the billionaire is turning the social media platform into a "misinformation machine."

"For the second time today I feel compelled to point out that Elon Musk is turning Twitter into a right-wing misinformation machine," Rupar said.

Another Twitter user mocked the news by sharing a video of clips of Musk and Carlson laughing, with the caption: "Tucker and Elon's contract negotiation video leaked!"

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
King Charles
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin King Charles
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 12
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 12
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC