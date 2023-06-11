U.S.

Target Stores Receive Bomb Threats Amid Pride Backlash

A number of Target stores in Oklahoma were evacuated on Saturday after bomb threats were sent amid the ongoing backlash over its seasonal Pride Month collection.

Several Target locations in the Oklahoma City metro area were briefly evacuated after some media outlets and state lawmakers received emails warning about bombs hidden in stores, local news outlets reported.

Target has faced protests, boycott calls and threats to its workers and customers over its LGBTQ+ collection for Pride Month. Target announced last month that it would remove some items from its stores and make other changes to its LGBTQ+ merchandise nationwide after some customers confronted workers and tipped over displays. Last month, Target stores in Ohio, Utah and Pennsylvania received bomb threats.

A Target department store on May 17, 2023 in North Miami Beach, Florida. The retailer is one of a number of companies in the U.S. facing a backlash over their associations with Pride Month. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

It comes at a time when conflict over LGBTQ+ rights is simmering, with nearly 500 anti-LGBTQ+ bills introduced in state legislatures around the U.S. this year. Other brands that have faced boycott calls for their Pride Month marketing and promotional campaigns include Bud Light and its parent company, Anheuser-Busch, The North Face, Nike and Kohl's.

Local news outlet KFOR reported that it was among several newsrooms and state lawmakers that received an email warning of bombs in Target stores.

"We are going to play a game," the email began, according to the station, and included the date of April 19, 1995, the date of the Oklahoma City bombing.

According to KFOR, the email went on to say that two of these "Target locations have bombs in them. We hid the bombs inside some product items. The bombs will detonate in several hours, guess which ones have the bombs. Time is ticking."

Police told KFOR that Target stores in Oklahoma City, Moore, Norman, Midwest City and Yukon were being evacuated.

"Whether it's a hoax or not, we have to take it seriously," Sgt. Rob Robertson told The Oklahoman. The newspaper said it did not appear to have received the threat email.

According to the paper, the Target store at 5400 May Avenue in Oklahoma City was closed for around two hours on Saturday afternoon.

Target said all of its stores have since reopened.

"The safety of our team members and guests is our top priority," the company said in a statement to The Oklahoman.

"Law enforcement investigated claims regarding several stores in the Oklahoma City area today and determined these stores are safe. Our stores are currently open and operating regular hours."

Newsweek has contacted the Oklahoma City Police Department and Target for further comment.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC