Target CEO Admits Pride Boycott Worked

Target CEO Brian Cornell said on Wednesday that the boycott against the company's Pride Month merchandise contributed to a decline in sales during the second quarter.

Cornell spoke during an investors call about Target's second-quarter results with comparable sales declining by 5.4 percent and a decline in total revenue of 4.9 percent to $24.8 billion, compared to last year.

Cornell said that inflation was one reason for a decline in sales during the second quarter but also noted that "negative guest reaction to our Pride collection" also was a contributing factor.

"As you know, we have featured a Pride assortment for more than a decade," he said. "However, after the launch of the assortment this year, members of our team began experiencing threats and aggressive actions that affected their sense of safety and well-being while at work. So, to protect the team in the face of these threatening circumstances, we quickly made changes, including the removal of items that are at the center of the most significant confrontational behavior."

Pride Month apparel on display at a Target store on June 6, 2023, in Austin, Texas. During a call with investors on August 16, 2023, Target CEO Brian Cornell spoke about the boycott the chain faced over Pride Month items. Brandon Bell/Getty

The remarks by Cornell came after Target faced a boycott mainly from conservatives after the release of its Pride collection. Many conservatives disagreed with the LGBTQ+ items Target was selling for Pride Month while Bud Light faced a similar issue after its decision to partner with Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender influencer and activist.

However, shortly after the boycott and criticism began against Target, the company issued a statement announcing the removal of some Pride Month items.

During the call on Wednesday, Cornell spoke further about Pride Month at Target and said, "Looking forward, we'll continue to celebrate Pride and other heritage moments, which are just one part of our commitment to support diverse teams and guests.

"However, as we navigate an ever-changing operating and social environment, we're applying what we learned to ensure we're staying close to our guests and their expectations of Target," Cornell added.

According to a press release following the investors call, Target said that given the current sales trends in the second quarter, the company has "lowered its full-year sales and profit expectations," and is now forecasting "comparable sales in a wide range around a mid-single-digit decline for the remainder of the year."

