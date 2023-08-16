Target Vows To Review Pride Range As Boycott Hits Sales

Sales at retail giant Target fell by 4.8 percent during the second quarter of 2023 according to its most recent earnings report, as the company was boycotted by people angry about the company's Pride Month range, some of which appeared to be marketed at children.

Target's chief growth officer Christina Hennington told reporters the company still plans to celebrate Pride Month in 2024, but will do so with "modifications" following this year's backlash.

Conservative activists have targeted a number of major corporations with boycott campaigns over the past few months in response to their policies related to LGBTQ+ rights and visibility. Most notably Bud Light was boycotted after partnering with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Target's second quarter sales decline of 5.4 percent was spread between a 4.3 percent fall in store sales, and a 10.5 percent reduction for digital sales, according to the latest report. However, the company's operating income margin rate, which measures how much profit it makes per dollar of sales, had improved significantly at 4.8 percent, compared to just 1.2 percent during the same period in 2022.

In a statement accompanying the figures, Target chief executive Brian Cornell said: "Our second quarter financial results clearly demonstrate the agility of our team and the resilience of our business model, as we saw better-than-expected profitability in the face of softer-than-expected sales."

According to TheWall Street Journal in a call with reporters to discuss the report Cornell added: "As we navigate an ever-changing operating and social environment, we are applying what we learned."

Also on the call was Hennington, who reportedly said Target would adjust its Pride Month range for 2024 and reconsider which brands it sells.

She said: "You will see us celebrate Pride, you will see us celebrate these heritage moments, but with these modifications."

Many people were infuriated by Target's sale of clothing which appeared to be targeted at children as part of its Pride Month range in June, including a T-shirt with the slogan "trans people will always exist" and a babygrow featuring the words "bien proud" in the colors of the LGBTQ+ flag.

In response, Target removed some items from the range, claiming it had received threats that were "impacting our team members' sense of safety and wellbeing."

A review was launched into some products, including those aimed at children and swimsuits with the ability to "tuck" genitalia for transgender women.

At the end of June, Target spokesperson Kayla Castaneda said: "Our focus now is on moving forward with our continuing commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community and standing with them as we celebrate Pride Month and throughout the year."