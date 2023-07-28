Taylor Schabusiness: Most Shocking Moments From Case That Horrified Nation

The trial around Wisconsin woman Taylor Schabusiness who has been convicted of murder has been full of shocking moments, including the defendant assaulting her attorney and bodycam footage showing the gruesome discovery of her victim's head in a bucket.

Schabusiness, 25, was arrested and charged by Green Bay police in the death and dismemberment of Shad Thyrion, 24, in February 2022 after his mother discovered her son's body parts at her home in Wisconsin. Authorities would later find parts of Thyrion throughout the house and in a vehicle.

Schabusiness was found guilty on Wednesday of first-degree intentional homicide, third-degree sexual abuse and mutilating a corpse after one hour of jury deliberations. She had pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect, which is Wisconsin's version of an insanity defense.

The trial was nothing short of dramatic, with the gruesome details laid bare in the Brown County courtroom over the past week.

'You Went Crazy on Your Attorney'

Even before the trial took place, on February 14, Schabusiness lashed out at her defense attorney Quinn Jolly when Judge Thomas Walsh pushed back the date for her trial citing the need for a competency hearing. Jolly had asked the judge for an additional two weeks for a defense expert to review his client's competency to stand trial.

Schabusiness lunged at her defense lawyer before being restrained by a sheriff's deputy, footage from the Law and Crime network shows. In the aftermath of the attack, a law enforcement officer can be heard telling Schabusiness "you went crazy on your attorney" as she sat on the floor of the courtroom.

'Quite a Bit of Blood Down Here'

During the trial, the macabre details of Thyrion's murder were laid bare. Following the murder, Schabusiness left Thyrion's home, leaving his mother to discover her son's body parts in various locations in the house.

In never-before-seen footage shown to jurors, police were audibly alarmed when investigating the scene, with one of the two responding officers saying "Oh my f****** God" as they found Thyrion's head in a bucket, before telling the other to "come here." One of the officers calls for backup, telling his dispatcher: "We've got quite a bit of blood down here."

'Have Fun Trying to Find All of the Organs'

Following her arrest, Schabusiness confessed to killing Thyrion and boasted that officers would "have fun trying to find all of the organs," according to the criminal complaint. As seen on Law and Crime, jurors were shown a clip of Schabusiness sitting in an interview room wearing a bright yellow jumpsuit talking to an officer.

The footage shows her describing the weapon she used to kill Thyrion, a "large metal chain" and said "I was strangling him."

The criminal complaint against Schabusiness had said that she had claimed to black out initially while choking Thyrion. When she came to, however, she told officers that he had gone purple and, since it was "already this far," she decided to continue choking him.

'Cuddled the Body'

During the trial, Green Bay Police Detective David Graf said the 25-year-old began choking Thyrion in an act of foreplay, and then she apparently wanted to see how far she could go.

"She described how she had sexual contact with the body in terms of playing with his penis," Graf said, and went on to recount various abuses to which Schabusiness subjected Thyrion's corpse. He also said that following his death "she had also cuddled the body," saying that "she liked it."

The criminal complaint had said she told officers that she had enjoyed killing Thyrion and "made comments to detectives asking if they knew what it was like to love something so much that you kill it."

Smirking

"This is bizarre. This is strange. This is unnatural, but in no way is it unclear," Brown County District Attorney David Lasee said in his closing remarks.

Assistant District Attorney Caleb Saunders added: "There's one truth in this case: What the defendant did to Shad Thyrion."

As Judge Thomas Walsh announced she had been found guilty of all charges, Schabusiness can be seen smirking in courtroom footage from Law and Crime. She is due to be sentenced on September 26.