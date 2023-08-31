Taylor Swift AMC Concert: How to Get Tickets to New Film

Taylor Swift announced Thursday that she is collaborating with AMC Theatres for a concert film for fans who want to see her Eras tour in theaters.

"The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon," Swift wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Starting Oct 13th you'll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now at http://taylor.lnk.to/TSTheErasTourFilm.... Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk)."

The announcement comes as Swift continues her highly successful Eras tour throughout the U.S. Industry experts have estimated that the tour has broken several records. The stadium concert series showcases different portions of the singer's career in a single performance.

Tickets for the concert film went on sale Thursday and were available for purchase in the link shared by Swift in her post to X. Additionally, AMC said tickets will be sold on AMCTheatres.com and Fandango.com. After clicking on the link in Swift's X post, fans may be prompted to wait in a queue but eventually will be able to try to purchase tickets.

Taylor Swift performs during her Eras tour at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on August 7. Swift said Thursday that the tour will be the subject of a concert film. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty

In a press release announcing the concert film, AMC said over 3 million people have attended the Eras concerts so far, with "tens of millions of adoring fans wanting more, either because they attended the concert and wanted to see it again, or after being unable to obtain tickets for sold out performance after sold out performance after sold out performance."

The release went on: "TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR concert film will play at least four showtimes per day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, at every AMC theatre location in the United States. To ensure the theatrical event is accessible and affordable for all who want to attend, AMC has worked on minimizing the ticket price and maximizing ticket availability."

According to AMC, tickets for the concert film will be $18.89 for adults plus tax and $13.13 plus tax for seniors and children. Fans will be able to watch the concert film in IMAX and Dolby Cinema, as well as other larger format screens, for an additional charge.

