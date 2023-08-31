U.S.

Taylor Swift AMC Concert: How to Get Tickets to New Film

By
U.S. Taylor Swift Concert Film AMC

Taylor Swift announced Thursday that she is collaborating with AMC Theatres for a concert film for fans who want to see her Eras tour in theaters.

"The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon," Swift wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Starting Oct 13th you'll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now at http://taylor.lnk.to/TSTheErasTourFilm.... Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk)."

The announcement comes as Swift continues her highly successful Eras tour throughout the U.S. Industry experts have estimated that the tour has broken several records. The stadium concert series showcases different portions of the singer's career in a single performance.

Tickets for the concert film went on sale Thursday and were available for purchase in the link shared by Swift in her post to X. Additionally, AMC said tickets will be sold on AMCTheatres.com and Fandango.com. After clicking on the link in Swift's X post, fans may be prompted to wait in a queue but eventually will be able to try to purchase tickets.

Newsweek reached out to AMC via email for further comment.

Taylor Swift performs during The Eras
Taylor Swift performs during her Eras tour at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on August 7. Swift said Thursday that the tour will be the subject of a concert film. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty

In a press release announcing the concert film, AMC said over 3 million people have attended the Eras concerts so far, with "tens of millions of adoring fans wanting more, either because they attended the concert and wanted to see it again, or after being unable to obtain tickets for sold out performance after sold out performance after sold out performance."

The release went on: "TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR concert film will play at least four showtimes per day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, at every AMC theatre location in the United States. To ensure the theatrical event is accessible and affordable for all who want to attend, AMC has worked on minimizing the ticket price and maximizing ticket availability."

According to AMC, tickets for the concert film will be $18.89 for adults plus tax and $13.13 plus tax for seniors and children. Fans will be able to watch the concert film in IMAX and Dolby Cinema, as well as other larger format screens, for an additional charge.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
Better Planet (Mondays)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC