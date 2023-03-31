A video of Taylor Swift getting the bottom of her dress stuck on her tour set has racked up tens of thousands of views online.

The singer, 33, is currently on her mammoth The Eras Tour, which sees her perform some of her biggest hits from her 10 original albums.

A Swift fan, who posts from the Twitter account @VIsOnCorneliaSt, originally posted the clip of the Midnights singer performing in a long, flowing, pink dress.

In the video, as the song ends, Swift stands up to go backstage but the bottom of the dress doesn't move with her and appears to be stuck on the grass-like set.

Taylor Swift pictured onstage during the "The Eras Tour" at Allegiant Stadium on March 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. A clip of the singer getting her pink dress, pictured, stuck on the tour's set has gone viral. Ethan Miller/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Swift can then be seen struggling to get the dress free for a few seconds as she tries to get the material off what appears to be an almost-invisible cable keeping her attached to the stage.

She then removes a white belt from her waist, and turns and smiles at the audience before heading backstage.

@VIsOnCorneliaSt's clip was then reposted to the account @IMN0TALLT00WELL, where it had garnered over 728,000 views at the time of writing.

Somethings never change she really said ✨eras tour✨ pic.twitter.com/rs3i97NlhU — aya 🩵| fan acc. (@IMN0TALLT00WELL) March 30, 2023

Both @VIsOnCorneliaSt and @IMN0TALLT00WELL compared the moment to a similar incident that happened on Swift's Fearless tour back in 2010.

In that instance, a red dress that Swift was wearing also got caught on the stage, leading Swift to giggle as she was singing her hit song.

Replying to the 2023 clip of Swift's tour outfit getting stuck, @Quinnocent22 wrote: "I remember watching the love story video on repeat and now I will do the same for this."

I remember watching the love story video on repeat and now I will do the same for this. — Quinn going to Ears tour (@Quinnocent22) March 30, 2023

As @cruelxafterglow posted: "now why do I love this so much."

now why do I love this so much — Samantha 🌟 (@cruelxafterglow) March 30, 2023

"I can't stop laughing," added @aleom_hx.

I can't stop laughing 😂😂😂 — aleom_hx (@aleom_hx) March 30, 2023

Swift's latest viral clip comes after she was seen performing on stage in a one-legged catsuit, and almost suffered a wardrobe malfunction.

The star kicked off The Eras Tour at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, which was ceremonially renamed Swift City from March 17 to March 18 in her honor.

Taylor Swift on the opening night of "The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023. The star is performing hits from her 10 original albums on the tour. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

On the second night of the tour, one fan took a video of Swift performing her hit "Look What You Made Me Do," while dressed in a black catsuit that had one leg and one arm exposed.

The garment also featured intricate embellishments of a snake across the body, and down the right arm and leg of the garment.

At one point in the clip, which was posted on TikTok by user Tawn Gurnsey (@tawn.gurnsey), Swift hit the stage on her knees and leaned back.

Due to the racy outfit, it appeared as if she almost flashed the audience, though she was, of course, wearing something underneath the catsuit.