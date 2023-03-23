A clip of Taylor Swift performing on stage in a one-legged catsuit, and almost suffering a wardrobe malfunction, has sparked a debate online.

The "Anti-Hero" singer, 33, kicked off her highly anticipated "The Eras Tour" on March 17. Tickets for the tour were released in November 2022, and huge demand resulted in fans being stuck in online queues and the Ticketmaster website crashing completely.

Lucky Swift fans who did manage get tickets for tour will be able to watch the star perform some of her biggest hits from her 10 original albums. The latest of these, Midnights, was released in October 2022.

Swift has also released two re-recorded studio albums, Fearless (Taylor's Version) and Red (Taylor's Version). There was a dispute with Big Machine Records over the rights to the masters of her first six albums.

Swift kicked off "The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, which was ceremonially renamed Swift City from March 17 to March 18 in her honor.

On the second night of the tour, one fan took a video of Swift performing her hit "Look What You Made Me Do," while dressed in a black catsuit that had one leg and one arm exposed.

The garment also featured intricate embellishments of a snake across the body, and down the right arm and leg of the garment.

At one point in the clip, Swift hits the stage on her knees and leans back. Due to the racy outfit, it appears as if she almost flashes the audience, though she was, of course, wearing something underneath the catsuit.

she was ready to risk it all pic.twitter.com/KIK1wFvPd9 — Jane🫧 (@janesreputation) March 22, 2023

The video was posted on Twitter with the caption: "she was ready to risk it all," sparking a debate among Swift fans.

The clip has been viewed over 1.2 million times on Twitter, and gained more than 13,600 likes.

"Well she trusts that suit a lot," one fan commented, alongside two crying emojis.

Well she trusts that suit a lot 😭😭 — Fiona🧣 (@PrimulaRosea) March 22, 2023

"I'm thinking her stockings must be thick and flesh [colored] to make it look like her skin so there is no way anything like that could happen. that's the only way i'd trust a suit like that lol," added another on Twitter.

i’m thinking her stockings must be thick and flesh colors to make it look like her skin so there is no way anything like that could happen. that’s the only way i’d trust a suit like that lol — kaylah✨eras tour 4.22+4.23 (@kaylahbrynn13) March 22, 2023

On TikTok, where the clip was originally posted by user Tawn Gurnsey (@tawn.gurnsey), the video sparked a similar reaction.

"Girlie has so much faith in that bodysuit oh my god," joked one viewer, while another wrote: "Telling my therapist I want to learn to trust people as much as Taylor trusts this bodysuit during this bit."

Another fan played down the reaction to the bodysuit, writing: "She has tights on and most likely an undergarment suit cos of her quick changes so y'all can chill."

Similarly, one fan posted: "She's wearing tights you guys."

Earlier this week, a video of a security guard dancing while working at a Swift gig went viral on TikTok, where it received 2.2 million views.

A message overlaid on the clip shared by TikToker Jeff Skibiski (@skibiscuit) read: "No one worked harder this weekend than this iconic security guard, Pocket."

The video showed Pocket, who was working at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, moving her hips, with hands in the air, while mouthing the words to Swift's song "Blank Space."