Security Guard Dancing at Taylor Swift Gig Delights Internet: 'Iconic'

A video of a security guard dancing while working at the concert venue of a Taylor Swift gig on her Eras tour has gone viral on TikTok, where it received 2.2 million views.

A message overlaid on the clip shared by TikToker Jeff Skibiski (@skibiscuit) read: "No one worked harder this weekend than this iconic security guard, Pocket."

The video showed Pocket moving her hips, with hands in the air, while mouthing the words to a Taylor Swift song. The footage was from the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. A caption read: "Petition for Taylor to invite Pocket to the rest of #theerastour."

Dancing the night away, like the security guard in the latest video, is one way to get you through your work shift. Studies have shown that dancing can do more than just put you in a good mood.

An April 2018 study published in the Sports Medicine journal stated: "Dancing is a form of physical activity associated with health benefits across the lifespan, even at amateur levels of participation."

The study found that "dance interventions significantly improved body composition, blood biomarkers, and musculoskeletal function."

A November 2012 study published in The Arts in Psychotherapy found that dance (movement) therapy and ballroom dances "seem beneficial for patients with breast cancer, depression, Parkinson's disease, diabetes and heart failure."

A study back in June 2003 published in The New England Journal of Medicine found that dancing and other leisure activities, including reading, playing board games and playing musical instruments, were associated with a reduced risk of dementia.

The latest video has delighted users on TikTok, with several writing that Pocket needs to join Taylor Swift's tour on stage.

Victoria posted: "Pocket needs a secured spot on the tour," to which the original poster replied: "She's the opener for all tour stops from here on out."

User p1nkflam1ng000 wrote: "Dream retirement job - right here. Jamming to music aaaall the time! Go Pocket, Go Pocket! Get it, girl!"

User @itsme....hi commented: "@taylorswift please hire Pocket to do the rest of the tour! And where do I apply for this kind of dream job?"

Aliza Mooney wrote: "She needs to be in a Taylor Swift video. Or be the one who announces Taylor's next award win."

Santana posted: "Pocket is out there killing it," while Sarah Bispy wrote: "This is HER moment. Pop off queen."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via TikTok. This video has not been independently verified.

